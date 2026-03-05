E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Basilica bust re-attributed to Michelangelo after centuries in obscurity

Reuters Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 07:16am
ITALIAN researcher Valentina Salerno poses in front of a marble bust on display inside a basilica.—AFP
ROME: A marble bust that has stood for centuries in one of Rome’s basilicas has been re-attributed to Michelangelo after nearly 200 years in obscurity, following a document-based investigation.

The sculpture, which depicts Christ the Saviour, has been preserved in the Basilica of SantAgnese fuori le mura on Romes ancient Via Nomentana by a Catholic religious order of canons regular.

Originally attributed to Michelangelo until the early 19th century, the work later lost its association with the Renaissance master and remained unnamed until the present day.

Italian independent researcher Valentina Salerno — a member of the Vatican committee for the celebrations marking the 500th anniversary of Michelangelo’s birth — has re-attributed the sculpture to the Tuscan artist.

We have lived here since 1412, and the monumental complex of SantAgnese always holds surprises this is one of them, Franco Bergamin, of the Order of Lateran Canons Regular, told a press conference.

Salerno’s research is based on long-term archival work rather than stylistic analysis alone, drawing on notarial records, posthumous inventories, and indirect correspondence linked to Michelangelo’s final years in Rome.

I am not an art historian in fact, I don’t even have a university degree but the strength of my research lies in its reliance on public archival documents, she said, describing herself as something of an investigator.

The documents challenge the long-held narrative that Michelangelo, who lived until he was 88, systematically destroyed works late in life. Instead, the sources suggest that drawings, studies, and some marble sculptures were carefully transferred within a trusted circle after the artists death.

“At Michelangelo’s death, every powerful ruler would have wanted to claim something of the master. But the artist carefully devised the transfer of the material in his possession so that his art could be passed on to his pupils and thus to future generations, Salerno said.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026

