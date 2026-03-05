E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Chinese shipping latest to halt Gulf services

Cargo ship ‘Cosco Shipping Gemini’ of Chinese shipping company ‘Cosco’ is loaded at the container terminal ‘Tollerort’ in the port in Hamburg, Germany, on Oct 25, 2022. — Reuters
People walk past at the Madrid Stock Exchange. Markets were down sharply across the world following the weekend US-Israel attacks on Iran, with oil prices rising.—AFP
BEIJING: Chinese shipping giant Cosco, which operates one of the world’s biggest oil tanker fleets, announced it was suspending services to and from Gulf countries from Wednesday, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Kuwait.

Other shipping giants including Maersk and MSC have alr­eady announced that they have halted operations in the region.

The state-owned, Shanghai-based firm is among several major shipping groups that have halted vessel operations in the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for global energy transit.

Cosco Shipping Lines said it would “suspend all new bookings” for routes through the Strait of Hormuz “with immediate effect until further notice”.

The company blamed the disruption on “the escalating conflicts in the Middle East region and the resultant restrictions on maritime traffic” in the strait.

New worldwide bookings bound for Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait and parts of the UAE and Saudi Arabia have been halted, the company said in a statement.

It has also suspended services from Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait and parts of the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah, along with the UAE’s Khor Fakkan and Fujairah, are excluded from the suspensions and can be reached without passage through the Hormuz Strait.

