E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Nine killed in different areas of Balochistan

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 06:58am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

QUETTA: Nine people were killed in an incident of firing, a tribal clash, and a road accident in various areas of Balochistan on Wednesday.

Unidentified men gunned down a professor of the University of Balochistan’s Kharan sub-campus and seriously injured another person in an attack in Kharan district.

Separately, police said three tribesmen of the Khosa tribe were killed when they took position against each other and opened fire in Union Council Panjk of Jhal Magsi.

The clash reportedly stemmed from an old enmity between the groups.

In a separate incident, three other people — including a husband and wife and another woman — were killed, and two others injured in a road accident in the Bakhtairabad area.

Meanwhile, two people were killed in separate firing incidents in Kech district. According to police, attackers shot and killed Sanaullah in the Daunk area, while Hatim Baloch was killed in a similar attack in Shapuk.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

AS the confrontation between the US-Israel combine and Iran escalates across the Middle East, increasing regional...
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe