Nine killed in different areas of Balochistan

QUETTA: Nine people were killed in an incident of firing, a tribal clash, and a road accident in various areas of Balochistan on Wednesday.

Unidentified men gunned down a professor of the University of Balochistan’s Kharan sub-campus and seriously injured another person in an attack in Kharan district.

Separately, police said three tribesmen of the Khosa tribe were killed when they took position against each other and opened fire in Union Council Panjk of Jhal Magsi.

The clash reportedly stemmed from an old enmity between the groups.

In a separate incident, three other people — including a husband and wife and another woman — were killed, and two others injured in a road accident in the Bakhtairabad area.

Meanwhile, two people were killed in separate firing incidents in Kech district. According to police, attackers shot and killed Sanaullah in the Daunk area, while Hatim Baloch was killed in a similar attack in Shapuk.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026