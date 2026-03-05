HEC wants say in legislation for setting up degree awarding institutions

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, Higher Education Commission (HEC) has requested the National Assembly and Senate not to entertain legislative proposals concerning establishment of universities before clearance from the commision.

Sources in the parliament told Dawn that the HEC through an official letter the other day requested the National Assembly speakerand the Senate chairman, “Legislative proposals concerning establishment of universities/Higher Education Institutions (HEls) may kindly be considered subject to prior clearance of HEC in this regard. This will ensure alignment with the national regulatory framework, safeguard academic standards, and prevent post­ enactment operational complications,” read the letter issued by Chairman HEC Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, and addressed to NA speaker and Senate chairman.

“In certain instances universities have been established through legislative enactment without prior technical clearance of HEC regarding fulfillment of the Cabinet-approved criteria. In some cases, institutions so chartered have subsequently faced difficulties in commencing academic operations owing to gaps in faculty, infrastructure, endowment funds or governance arrangements. This has led to avoidable regulatory and operational challenges,” read the letter.

It stated that as the statutory regulator of the higher education sector, HEC is responsible to ensure that minimum academic and quality standards are met prior to the recognition of degree-awarding status of an institute.

“It is, therefore, essential that any proposal for establishment or chartering of a new university or degree-awarding institution be referred to HEC for prior evaluation and formal certification of compliance with the approved criteria before legislative enactment,” read the letter.

Dr Akhtar in its letter stated: “HEC remains fully available to provide expeditious technical evaluation of any proposal referred for this purpose.”

The letter stated that HEC was established under the Higher Education Commission Ordinance, 2002 as the national statutory body mandated to regulate, promote and maintain standards of higher education in Pakistan, including advising the Federal and Provincial Governments on the establishment of new universities and the grant of charter to degree-awarding institutions. “This regulatory mandate predates the creation of HEC and was earlier exercised by the erstwhile University Grants Commission (UGC). To operationalize and standardize this function, “Guidelines for the Establishment of a New University or an Institution of Higher Education” were approved by the Federal Cabinet in February 2002,” read the letter.

It added: “These Guidelines envisage evaluation of feasibility report, physical inspection of facilities including infrastructure, verification of faculty strength, endowment fund, governance framework and other statutory prerequisites, followed by recommendation for grant of charter to the concerned legislative forums. The criteria apply uniformity to institutions in both the public and private sectors,” read the letter.

National Skill Competency Test

Meanwhile, HEC on Wednesday notified the commencement of the National Skill Competency Test for IT graduates.

“Developed pursuant to Prime Minister’s directives and in close collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication (MoITT), the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), this standardized assessment aims to enhance the employability and market readiness of the nation’s burgeoning IT workforce,” read a press release.

