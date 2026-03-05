CDA plans three major road projects in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: If all goes as planned, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) will launch three new mega road projects, including the overhauling of the service road along the Islamabad Expressway, construction of an underpass at Kashmir Chowk and development of 11th Avenue, Dawn has learnt.

The CDA will receive bids from consultants for the service road and Kashmir Chowk projects on Thursday (today), while bids for a consultant for 11th Avenue will be received on February 9. These consultants will prepare the design and PC-I for the projects, after which the CDA will call financial bids to award the tenders.

“Consultants are supposed to complete their work within six to eight weeks. We will then call financial bids. Hopefully, within two months, we will invite tenders to start work on these mega projects,” a CDA officer said.

It is relevant to note that the around 9-kilometre-long Service Road (East) along the Islamabad Expressway is currently full of potholes. The CDA will overhaul this service road from Faizabad to the Gulberg Green stop.

For hundreds of commuters who use this route daily from Faizabad to Koral, the journey has become increasingly strenuous. Earlier, in the fiscal year 2020-21, the CDA had earmarked Rs500 million for the rehabilitation of the road and tenders were also invited. However, the process was suddenly stopped.

Meanwhile, the CDA will construct an underpass at Kashmir Chowk (also known as Dhokri Chowk near Islamabad Club). The 11th Avenue project, a major principal road dividing sectors G-11 and G-12, will also be constructed.

These projects, along with other development schemes, were discussed in a meeting held at the CDA headquarters on Wednesday, with CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa in the chair.

According to a press release, the meeting was attended by CDA Member Administration and Estate Talat Mehmood, Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Planning and Design Dr Khalid Hafiz, along with relevant director generals, project directors and other senior officers. The meeting reviewed the planning and progress of various infrastructure development projects in the federal capital.

“During the meeting, while briefing on the construction of the Kashmir Chowk underpass project, it was informed that the tendering process will be completed soon. In this connection, it was stated that the process of appointing consultants for the project is under way and will be completed shortly,” the press release said.

While briefing on the Islamabad Expressway Service Road (East), the meeting was informed that the length of the road would be approximately 9.5 kilometres and that the process of appointing a consultant had been initiated.

Detailed discussions were also held on the project to widen Attaturk Avenue. The CDA chairman directed that decorative lights and digital boards be installed on a permanent basis on Attaturk Avenue. He also called for horticulture and landscaping work and directed the construction of a cycle track along the avenue.

The chairman directed that Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) be made mandatory for all development projects.

Regarding the construction of the Model Graveyard Pandorian, the meeting was informed that the design had been finalised.

The project includes a boundary wall, a spacious parking area, an office, an ablution area, a funeral hall, a mosque and electric hearses. The meeting was also informed that the access road from Lehtrar Road to the model graveyard would be expanded.

Mr Randhawa directed that the main road inside the graveyard be further widened and that access to the Model Graveyard Pandorian from Park Road, along with Lehtrar Road, be ensured.

He also directed the submission of timelines for the early commencement of construction work on all projects, warning that any delay would not be tolerated.

He said development of infrastructure and provision of the best facilities to citizens were top priorities, adding that all resources were being utilised in this regard.

The meeting also reviewed the project for the extension of Margalla Avenue from N-5 to M-1 within ICT limits. The meeting was informed that the tendering process was being finalised and that the work award would be issued shortly, followed by the groundbreaking. Under the project, one loop and two underpasses will also be constructed.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026