New ombudsman sworn in

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 06:46am
ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday administered the oath of office to Naveed Kamran Baloch as the 9th Wafaqi Mohtasib (Federal Ombudsman) of Pakistan at a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Mr Baloch will hold office for a four-year term.

According to the Presidency, Naveed Kamran Baloch has held various executive positions, including chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, federal secretary, and principal secretary to the chief minister of Sindh, bringing extensive experience in administrative and executive affairs.

Following the oath taking ceremony, Wafaqi Mohtasib called on President Zardari. The president asked Mr Baloch to prioritise enhancing access to justice for citizens.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026

