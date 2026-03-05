JI chief announces protests against Israel, US aggression

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-i-Islami Pakistan Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman announced country-wide protests on Friday against US and Israeli aggression and expressed solidarity with the government and people of Iran while addressing a press conference in Islamabad following a meeting with the Iranian envoy.

He also termed the so-called Gaza Peace Board, formed under US President Donald Trump, a deception and demanded that the Government of Pakistan immediately withdraw from it.

The JI chief urged both the government and opposition in Pakistan to unequivocally condemn the US-Israel attack on Iran.

Mr Rehman said Trump has violated international law and called for him to be declared a war criminal. He said that the US and Israel had imposed war on Iran and targeted political leadership, describing them as an “evil trinity”, termed agression one of the darkest chapters in modern history.

PPP leaders also sign condolence book at Iranian embassy

The JI chief also demanded transparent investigations into the firing on protesters outside the US Consulate in Karachi, which resulted in casualties.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-i-Islami Pakistan Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman earlier visited the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad to offer condolences over the reported martyrdom of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other leaders following US and Israeli aggression against Iran.

During his meeting with Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman expressed deep sorrow over the death of Ayatollah Khamenei and innocent civilians.

The JI chief strongly condemned the attack on Iran, calling it open terrorism by the United States and Israel.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam thanked Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman for visiting the embassy and appreciated Jamaat-i-Islami’s clear and firm stance. He said the party’s efforts were commendable and expressed confidence that it would continue to play a constructive role in the future.

The meeting was also attended by Vice Emir Mian Muhammad Aslam, Deputy Secretary General Farasat Shah, Islamabad Emir Nasrullah Randhawa, Secretary Information Shakil Ahmed Turabi, and Mian Ataur Rehman.

In addition to that, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) delegation, including Nayyer Hussain Bukhari and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi, accompanied by PPP Information Secretary Nadeem Afzal Chan and Senator Sajid Toori, visited the Iranian Embassy to offer condolences over the demise of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

PPP leaders said that Ayatollah Khamenei was a leader of the Islamic world and will remain in the hearts of the Iranian people.

Bukhari, Secretary General of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, described Ayatollah Khamenei as a highly respected and valuable personality.

Bukhari also met Iranian Ambassador Dr Reza Amir Moqaddam, expressing condolences and writing in the book of condolence that Ayatollah Khamenei’s religious and scholarly services will always be remembered.

The Iranian Ambassador appreciated the condolences, saying that Iran and Pakistan share Islamic brotherhood ties. Bukhari condemned US and Israeli brutality against Iran and Palestine, saying Iran was a frontline state advocating for Palestine’s rights.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026