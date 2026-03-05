RMC team removes encroachments from Bara Market

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Wednesday conducted grand operation in collaboration with local police and removed encroachments from Bara Market while imposing a fine of Rs35,000 on 35 shopkeepers for displaying goods at footpaths.

During the operation, encroachments on footpaths and roads were removed while goods estimated to be four truckloads ofwere also seized. The spokesman of the RMC said that the anti-encroachment campaign will continue without discrimination.

Encroachment on public roads will not be tolerated under any circumstances and strict legal action will be taken against the violators.

He said that the RTA staff removed stalls in Bara Market and seized nine truckloads of goods displayed on footpaths. He said that the seized goods were later shifted to the Rawal Town offices.

He said that the Town Officer Regulation also warned the shopkeepers in other areas to remove temporary and permanent encroachments volunteerly or face the action. He said that the team visited Workshopi Mohallah, Ratta Amral, Tauheedi Road, Boring Road and apprehended seven shopkeepers.

