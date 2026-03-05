E-Paper | March 05, 2026

RMC team removes encroachments from Bara Market

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 06:46am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Wednesday conducted grand operation in collaboration with local police and removed encroachments from Bara Market while imposing a fine of Rs35,000 on 35 shopkeepers for displaying goods at footpaths.

During the operation, encroachments on footpaths and roads were removed while goods estimated to be four truckloads ofwere also seized. The spokesman of the RMC said that the anti-encroachment campaign will continue without discrimination.

Encroachment on public roads will not be tolerated under any circumstances and strict legal action will be taken against the violators.

He said that the RTA staff removed stalls in Bara Market and seized nine truckloads of goods displayed on footpaths. He said that the seized goods were later shifted to the Rawal Town offices.

He said that the Town Officer Regulation also warned the shopkeepers in other areas to remove temporary and permanent encroachments volunteerly or face the action. He said that the team visited Workshopi Mohallah, Ratta Amral, Tauheedi Road, Boring Road and apprehended seven shopkeepers.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe