Hindu community in Attock marks Holi with modesty

TAXILA: In a gesture reflecting religious respect and interfaith harmony, the Hindu community of Attock observed the vibrant festival of Holi on Wednesday with remarkable simplicity and dignity this year, demonstrating an inspiring commitment to national cohesion and mutual reverence.

Like other parts of Pakistan, Hindu residents of Attock traditionally mark Holi with great devotion and enthusiasm. However, mindful of the prevailing national circumstances and in a spirit of solidarity, the community chose to temper their celebrations.

The decision followed an earnest appeal by respected community leader Pandit Shrawan Kumar, who urged members to observe the festival modestly in light of the mourning over the reported death of Iran’s Supreme Leader and the fragile security environment in the region.

The Hindu community embraced the call for restraint, opting for a dignified and simple observance of the festival. Their collective decision stood as a testament to the deep-rooted values of coexistence and shared responsibility that define Pakistan’s pluralistic social fabric.

Addressing devotees on the occasion, Pandit Shrawan Kumar emphasised that Holi is among the most cherished and joyous festivals in the Hindu calendar. Traditionally heralding the arrival of spring and the triumph of hope over despair, the festival is marked by special prayers at temples, joyous gatherings, and the playful exchange of vibrant colours.

It is regarded as one of the first major celebrations of the Hindu year, carrying profound cultural and spiritual significance.

“While Holi is ordinarily celebrated with festivity and radiant colours, this year we deemed it appropriate to observe it with restraint and solemnity, keeping in view the national sentiment and our shared bonds with fellow citizens,” he remarked.

Special prayers were offered at the historic Valmiki Mandir, where worshippers gathered in a serene and reflective atmosphere. Devotees prayed for Pakistan’s prosperity, stability and enduring peace.

Members of the broader community lauded the Hindu residents’ thoughtful and compassionate gesture, noting that such acts of empathy and solidarity further fortify the spirit of interfaith harmony.

Observers described the decision as a shining example of how diverse religious communities in Pakistan continue to uphold mutual respect and unity, even in challenging times.

The dignified observance of Holi in Attock thus emerged not merely as a religious celebration, but as a powerful symbol of coexistence.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026