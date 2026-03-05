NHMP launch helmet awareness campaign for motorcyclists

RAWALPINDI: The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have formally launched a special awareness campaign titled ‘Challan Nahi, Helmet’ for motorcyclists to ensure their safety.

A police spokesman said the aim of this campaign was to promote responsible behaviour among citizens and strengthen road safety culture along with law enforcement.

Under this campaign, launched to ensure the use of helmets among motorcyclists, persons who are found traveling without helmets are advised to buy helmets at the first opportunity instead of immediately issuing a challan.

In this regard, helmet stalls have been set up at various toll plazas on G.T. Road and Murree Expressway. Officers educate motorcyclists about the importance of helmets, possible dangers and the fatal consequences of head injuries in the event of accidents.

According to the campaign procedure, if a motorcyclist buys and wears a helmet on the spot, no challan action is taken against him.

However, legal action is taken against repeat violators to maintain law and order. The main objective of this initiative is not to punish citizens but to protect their lives.

Research has proven that head injuries are a major cause of death and disability in traffic accidents, while the use of quality helmets significantly reduces the risk of fatal injuries.

As part of awareness sessions, distribution of pamphlets, installation of banners and awareness-raising activities through the media are also underway at various locations.

Motorway police officers are convincing citizens that helmets are not only a means of obeying the law but also a guarantee of their own safety and that of their families.

This positive step is being highly appreciated by the public and citizens are calling this campaign an effective and humanitarian step.

The National Highways and Motorway Police appealed to all motorcyclists to always ensure the use of quality helmets to protect their lives and the lives of their loved ones and consider it their responsibility to implement road safety laws.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026