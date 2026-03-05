Murree admin asked to expedite work on projects

RAWALPINDI: Divisional administration on Wednesday asked the district administration of Murree to complete the development projects.

Divisional Commissioner Abdul Aamer Khattak stated this during his visit to Murree. Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, Assistant Commissioner Murree retired Captain Arshad Iqbal and other administrative officials accompanied him.

The Deputy Commissioner Murree gave a detailed briefing to the Commissioner Rawalpindi on the overall administrative situation of the district, ongoing public welfaredevelopment projects.

The briefing also highlighted tourism, traffic management, cleanliness, revenue matters and law and order situation.

The divisional commissioner while reviewing the performance of the district administration, issued necessary instructions related to various government affairs.

He directed that immediate and effective resolution of public problems should be ensured and ongoing development projects should be completed within the stipulated time so that maximum relief could be provided to the people.

Later, the commissioner and the deputy commissioner Murree visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Murree.

A detailed inspection was made of medical facilities, availability of medicines, cleanliness arrangements and facilities provided to patients in the hospital.

Mr Khattak met the patients present in the hospital and inquired about the medical facilities and the attitude of the staff.

He directed the hospital administration to ensure that quality and timely medical facilities are provided to the patients.

He further directed that the attendance and performance of the staff should be regularly monitored and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

He said that all possible steps would be taken to further improve the quality of public service as per the instructions of the Punjab government.

Commissioner Rawalpindi expressed his resolve that all officers should discharge their responsibilities with sincerity and professional skills for the resolution of public problems and improvement of government services so that the trust of the public is further strengthened.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026