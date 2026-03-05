JazzCash completes merchant onboarding at Ramazan Sahulat Bazaar

RAWALPINDI: Following the prime minister’s initiative for a cashless economy and the instructions of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), JazzCash has successfully completed the merchant onboarding process at the Ramazan Sahulat Bazaar established at Chowdhury Chowk in Rawalpindi.

Ramazan Sahulat Bazaar has been established for the welfare of the people on the special initiative of the Punjab chief minister under the auspices of the district administration.

A ceremony was organised to mark the completion of the process of including merchants in this Sahulat Bazaar. The ceremony was attended by the Pakistan State Bank Rawalpindi team led by Chief Manager Rizwan Khalil Shamsi.

Rizwan Khalil Shamsi appreciated the JazzCash team for this remarkable achievement and encouraged the participants to adopt digital payments. “The future belongs to digitalisation, and we have to adopt modern means of payment,” he said.

On this occasion, MNA Malik Abrar also attended the ceremony and appreciated the State Bank’s initiative of Raast QR Merchants Onboarding. He said this step towards digital economy was very important for the convenience of the people and the development of the country.

In addition, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Usman Shaukat and his team, as well as senior officials of the district administration including Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr Hasaan Tariq also attended the ceremony.

A large number of business community and common citizens attended the ceremony and appreciated the steps taken by the State Bank to promote Raast QR code and cashless economy.

The participants said digital payment methods have provided great convenience to the public, which not only saves time but also brings transparency in transactions. At the end of the ceremony, all distinguished guests and participants expressed their commitment to achieve Digital Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026