E-Paper | March 05, 2026

JazzCash completes merchant onboarding at Ramazan Sahulat Bazaar

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 06:46am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

RAWALPINDI: Following the prime minister’s initiative for a cashless economy and the instructions of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), JazzCash has successfully completed the merchant onboarding process at the Ramazan Sahulat Bazaar established at Chowdhury Chowk in Rawalpindi.

Ramazan Sahulat Bazaar has been established for the welfare of the people on the special initiative of the Punjab chief minister under the auspices of the district administration.

A ceremony was organised to mark the completion of the process of including merchants in this Sahulat Bazaar. The ceremony was attended by the Pakistan State Bank Rawalpindi team led by Chief Manager Rizwan Khalil Shamsi.

Rizwan Khalil Shamsi appreciated the JazzCash team for this remarkable achievement and encouraged the participants to adopt digital payments. “The future belongs to digitalisation, and we have to adopt modern means of payment,” he said.

On this occasion, MNA Malik Abrar also attended the ceremony and appreciated the State Bank’s initiative of Raast QR Merchants Onboarding. He said this step towards digital economy was very important for the convenience of the people and the development of the country.

In addition, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Usman Shaukat and his team, as well as senior officials of the district administration including Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr Hasaan Tariq also attended the ceremony.

A large number of business community and common citizens attended the ceremony and appreciated the steps taken by the State Bank to promote Raast QR code and cashless economy.

The participants said digital payment methods have provided great convenience to the public, which not only saves time but also brings transparency in transactions. At the end of the ceremony, all distinguished guests and participants expressed their commitment to achieve Digital Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe