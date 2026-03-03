Protesters torch Balakot police station after TikToker’s killing

MANSEHRA: Charged protesters set ablaze the Balakot police station and a patrolling vehicle after a local TikToker was allegedly killed by bullets fired by a constable here on Monday.

The incident, according to protesters, occurred in the Boli area after Iftari when a TikToker, Mohammad Shahid alias Mahandri, received gunshots.

Locals rushed him to a nearby health facility, where he succumbed to his injuries, triggering violent protests.

The protesters told reporters that the TikToker was killed by the firing of a police constable, Mohammad Shahid, who managed to flee from the spot, which compelled the people to block the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road and besiege the Balakot police station. They later set the police station and a patrolling van on fire.

The angry protesters raised slogans against the Mansehra police, saying that it was the second such incident in a two-week period in which police had allegedly killed two citizens.

“We wouldn’t reopen the MNJ Road until the policeman who allegedly killed the TikToker is arrested and taken to justice under relevant laws,” a protester said.

Syed Israr Shah, the SHO of Balakot police station, said that they had arrested the suspect, but protesters were still besieging the building.

“I have informed the protesters that the suspected constable has been arrested and would be taken to justice under relevant law, but they don’t agree to end their protest and lift the siege of the building,” he said.

Former MPA Mian Ziaur Rehman also rushed to the spot, and started talks with the protesters to pursue them to end the siege, but they also turned a deaf ear to him.

Talks were underway to defuse the tension as firefighters had reached the scene to put out the blaze.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2026