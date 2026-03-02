E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Pakistan embassy sets up facilitation desks in UAE, launches outreach initiative for nationals

News Desk Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 03:09pm
a UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai. — Reuters/File
a UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi has launched an initiative aimed at “facilitation and outreach” efforts for Pakistani nationals residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

In a post on X, the embassy said, “The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi has launched an online registration form for the Pakistani community residing in the UAE for the sake of facilitation and outreach”.

The nationals were directed by the embassy to register here.

The embassy has set up facilitation desks in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which will “operate round the clock”.

The embassy also issued directives for Pakistani nationals stranded in transit in the UAE due to flight disruptions and airport closures to register here.

In a post on X, the embassy said, “All Pakistani citizens who are presently in transit are requested to fill out this form carefully and completely”.

“The information provided will help the Embassy coordinate with relevant authorities and airlines to extend necessary assistance,” it added.

A day earlier, the Foreign Office (FO) issued an advisory on the situation in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf, saying it had activated its crisis management unit (CMU) to “closely monitor the developments and extend all necessary assistance” to Pakistani nationals abroad.

The development comes as Iran launched a new round of attacks against US targets in Gulf countries, including the UAE, after the United States and Israel on Saturday launched what they described as a “pre-emptive” joint strike against Iranian targets, with President Trump announcing the start of “major combat operations”.

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe