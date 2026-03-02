Pakistan embassy sets up facilitation desks in UAE, launches outreach initiative for nationals

The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi has launched an initiative aimed at “facilitation and outreach” efforts for Pakistani nationals residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

In a post on X, the embassy said, “The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi has launched an online registration form for the Pakistani community residing in the UAE for the sake of facilitation and outreach”.

The nationals were directed by the embassy to register here.

The embassy has set up facilitation desks in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which will “operate round the clock”.

The embassy also issued directives for Pakistani nationals stranded in transit in the UAE due to flight disruptions and airport closures to register here.

In a post on X, the embassy said, “All Pakistani citizens who are presently in transit are requested to fill out this form carefully and completely”.

“The information provided will help the Embassy coordinate with relevant authorities and airlines to extend necessary assistance,” it added.

A day earlier, the Foreign Office (FO) issued an advisory on the situation in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf, saying it had activated its crisis management unit (CMU) to “closely monitor the developments and extend all necessary assistance” to Pakistani nationals abroad.

The development comes as Iran launched a new round of attacks against US targets in Gulf countries, including the UAE, after the United States and Israel on Saturday launched what they described as a “pre-emptive” joint strike against Iranian targets, with President Trump announcing the start of “major combat operations”.