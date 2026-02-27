Fighting along Angoor Adda, Landi Kotal border areas stops; armed forces capture several Afghan checkposts

PESHAWAR: Pakistan’s security forces carried out a robust retaliatory response following unprovoked aggression by Afghan Taliban in the border areas of South Waziristan Lower, security sources said on Friday.

According to officials, an intense exchange of fire continued throughout the night along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. However, the situation has since calmed after the firing subsided by morning.

Security sources stated that the Pakistan Army responded swiftly and in a coordinated manner by targeting multiple Afghan Taliban checkposts located across the border in Afghanistan’s Paktia province.

During the operation, Pakistani forces reportedly took control of five key Afghan checkposts and raised the national flag at the captured locations. Among the posts brought under control were two opposite Shawal, two facing the Angoor Adda sector, and one located opposite Zarmilan, security sources confirmed.

The operation, officials said, was aimed at restoring stability in the sensitive border region and effectively countering hostile activities.

Sources further revealed that Pakistani forces also destroyed an Afghan terminal in the Angoor Adda area, which was allegedly being used for military-related purposes.

As a result of the strong and coordinated response by Pakistani forces, Afghan Taliban elements reportedly suffered significant losses. Security officials confirmed that the Afghan Charlie Post and Afghan Babri Post in the Angoor Adda sector were completely destroyed during the engagement.

Authorities described the military response as a defensive measure intended to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity and preempt any potential threats arising from cross-border hostilities.

While the situation remains tense, security forces are said to be on high alert and fully prepared to respond to any further aggression.

Officials added that developments in the border belt are being closely monitored to prevent escalation and maintain stability in the region.

Guns fall silent in Landi Kotal

With guns falling silent on the border, authorities are busy ascertaining any damage caused by last night’s artillery firing from the Afghan side.

Residents in Landi Kotal said they spent a sleepless night due to the continuous noise of heavy gunfire, which caused panic among the civilians located in the area.

Residents in Landi Kotal also held a demonstration against what they called the unprovoked aggression from the Afghan side, calling for an early ceasefire.