Pakistan attracts 79 new foreign firms, Rs40.7bn investment in three years

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is attracting substantial foreign interest across a broad spectrum of sectors, including energy, logistics, information technology, agriculture, mining, and digital infrastructure, with much of this activity taking place through partnerships and joint ventures with local companies.

Over the past three years, 79 new foreign companies have commenced operations in the country, while foreign firms invested Rs40.7 billion in key sectors during the same period.

According to data released by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), 1,157 foreign companies are currently registered and operational in Pakistan.

Nineteen foreign companies exited the market over the last three years. In 2023, 31 new companies entered Pakistan while six ceased operations. In 2024, 21 entered and nine exited. In 2025, 27 new companies registered, compared to just four closures.

Beyond new market entries, foreign participation has also expanded through equity transactions. A total of 61 shareholding transactions involving foreign companies and local entities were recorded during this period.

Of these, 29 involved transfers to other foreign companies, four to foreign individual investors, 20 to local individual investors, and eight to local corporate entities. Many of these deals were driven by global portfolio restructuring among multinational corporations.

Saudi Arabia’s Wafi Energy acquired Shell Pakistan’s operations as part of Shell’s global reorganisation strategy. Dubai-based PTA Global Holdings secured a majority stake in Lotte Chemical Pakistan following an international agreement between Lotte Chemical and TotalEnergies. Switzerland’s Gunvor Group and Total Parco Limited acquired equal stakes in TotalEnergies Pakistan, while Saudi Aramco purchased a 40 per cent equity stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited.

In logistics, UAE-based DP World entered into a joint venture with the National Logistics Corporation, strengthening Pakistan’s transport and supply chain infrastructure.

In the digital sector, Bazaar Technologies acquired Wemsol, and Saudi Arabia’s Waqub Data Company secured an 80pc stake in Pakistani technology firm Woot Tech.

In the telecommunications sector, PTCL acquired Telenor Pakistan’s operations as part of regional restructuring in the telecom sector.

In pharmaceuticals, Pfizer transferred its Karachi manufacturing plant and related assets to Lucky Core Industries to ensure continuity of local production, while France’s Sanofi sold its majority stake to a local investor consortium, after which the company was renamed Hoechst Pakistan Limited.

Agriculture has attracted strategic foreign partnerships as well. Italy’s Euricom S.p.A. acquired a 50pc stake in Fatima Euricom Rice Mills. Meanwhile, Netherlands-based Berkeley Square Holding B.V. obtained 50pc shareholding in Ogilvy & Mather Pakistan, Mindshare Pakistan, and Soho Square Pakistan.

The mining and minerals sector has seen growing international interest, with investment activity from Barrick Gold, Strategic Metals US, and Nova Minerals US.

The electric vehicle segment is also emerging as a new frontier, with entrants such as BYD, Chery Automobile, and NWTN Motors exploring opportunities in the local market.

In technology and telecommunications, global firms including Google, Samsung, Relational, IceWarp, Pro Device, and Russoft Synercon are expanding operations.

Infrastructure development is being supported by Abu Dhabi Ports and Portugal’s Mota Engil Group.

Existing foreign investors have likewise deepened their commitments. Mashreq Bank has launched and is expanding Pakistan’s first digital bank, while Kuwait-backed Raqami Digital Bank plans to invest $100 million.

UAE telecom group e& announced the successful completion of the acquisition of Telenor Pakistan by PTCL, a subsidiary in which it holds a 23.4pc effective economic interest.

Nestlé is investing an additional $60 million, and VEON Group has increased its investment in Mobilink Bank.

The Engro Jazz consortium is committing more than $550 million toward digital infrastructure expansion.

Additional major inflows include a $1 billion commitment from the UAE government through a local partner, a $160 million cement capacity expansion by the Mansha Group, the entry of global logistics firm Nippon Express into TCS, and renewed capital injections into the mining and minerals sector.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has accelerated industrial cooperation, resulting in 24 business-to-business agreements worth more than $1.5 billion, alongside memoranda of understanding exceeding $7 billion across agriculture, renewable energy, information technology, minerals, and industrial relocation.

Overall, this signals an influx of foreign capital in traditional manufacturing-heavy industries along with digital and technology-focused industries.