Glowing tributes paid to late Urdu poet on his 76th birthday

PESHAWAR: Poets and writers gathered here on Sunday to mark 76th birthday of late Urdu poet and playwright Prof Nazeer Tabassum, who had died of cardiac arrest in September last year.

The event was arranged at the residence of late poet under the auspices of his family members wherein writers, intellectuals and close associates turned up and shared their invaluable views.

The participants of the event paid glowing tribute to Prof Nazeer Tabassum and said that Urdu literary world got poorer with his sad demise, especially those who were under his mentorship for the last many years.

They said that Nazeer Tabassum was a gem of men as he was true to his ‘penname’ Tabassum means ‘smile’ as he had gifted to Urdu literature a unique literary expression drenched in perfect sense of humour.

They said that he was a metaphor of humbleness and a tall pillar of creative expression. They said that he impacted a host of young writers through his fluent composition of ghazals, poems and plays that captured not only minds but also pierced through hearts.

Dr Fasihuddin Ashraf, who was chief guest on the occasion, said that Prof Nazeer Tabassum enriched Urdu literature in many different ways including prose, poetry, fiction, research, criticism and mentorship.

Prof Khalid Sohail Malik presented a pen-portrait of the poet in which he shed light on his life and creative strength and termed him a perpetual fountain of inspiration for budding writers. “Prof Nazeer Tabassum had imbibed a spirit of love in youth for the country and people alongside a penchant for reading books, especially Urdu literature,” he added.

Bushra Farrukh said that Prof Nazeer Tabassum lived many lives to guide and mentor his students with love, devotion and kind submissive attitude.

Prof Ishaq Wardag stated that he was the most privileged person to have been student during doing master’s and decorate from Urdu department, University of Peshawar, under guidance and supervision of the late writer.

Aziz Ejaz said that Prof Nazeer Tabassum would continue to live in hearts of people owing to his impressive personality and his impactful style of saying things.

Prof Malik Arshad Hussain said thyat he deserved more than what literati said in his honour because his contribution to Urdu literature was huge.

Dr Sadaf Ambreen, the daughter of late poet, and Wajahat, the son of Nazeer Tabassum, also spoke at the event and thanked guests.

Later, a birthday cake cutting ceremony was held that was followed by a multilingual poetry recitation session in which participants including Atiqur Rahman, Mohammad Nawaz Sabir, Dr Khadim Hussain and others presented poetic tribute to the late poet.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026