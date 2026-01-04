Kashmiri cricketer under fire as his helmet displays Palestinian flag

NEW DELHI: Police in India-occupied Kashmir summoned a local cricketer for questioning on Friday after a video showing him wearing a helmet bearing a Palestinian flag sparked online outrage.

According to the Indian Express newspaper, police initiated a 14-day preliminary inquiry after the video circulated on social media, purportedly showing Furqanul Haq, a resident of Pulwama, wearing the helmet during a local league match in Jammu.

Police said the inquiry was ordered in view of the “sensitivity of the matter and its potential public order implications” and would examine the facts, the cricketer’s intent, and any possible linkages.

Under the law, police can conduct preliminary inquiries with prior permission from a deputy superintendent of police for cognisable offences punishable by three to seven years of imprisonment.

The controversy occurred during a match of the Jammu and Kashmir Champions League at Muthi, 10 kilometres from Jammu, after Furqan walked in to bat for his team, JK Eleven Kings, against Jammu Trail Blazers.

A Times of India (TOI) report stated some players from the opposing side objected to the helmet sticker, following which Furqanul Haq was sent back and took no further part in the match.

Both Furqan and the organisers of the tournament were later called to a police station for questioning.

The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association distanced itself from the episode. “The JKCA has nothing to do with this. It involves local players. Even spectators are not allowed. Police will take necessary action,” an official told the TOI.

Support for Palestinian cause

The controversy drew political reactions. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti expressed support for the Palestinian cause on social media.

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free. A flag in the wind, bold and free, from the river to the sea,” she posted on X.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026