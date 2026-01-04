E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Kashmiri cricketer under fire as his helmet displays Palestinian flag

Our Correspondent Published
Cricketer Furqanul Haq wears a helmet bearing a Palestinian flag during a match in Jammu in a video circulated on social media, for which the cricketer faced inquiries on January 2. — NewsAlgebraIND via X
Cricketer Furqanul Haq wears a helmet bearing a Palestinian flag during a match in Jammu in a video circulated on social media, for which the cricketer faced inquiries on January 2. — NewsAlgebraIND via X
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

NEW DELHI: Police in India-occupied Kashmir summoned a local cricketer for questioning on Friday after a video showing him wearing a helmet bearing a Palestinian flag sparked online outrage.

According to the Indian Express newspaper, police initiated a 14-day preliminary inquiry after the video circulated on social media, purportedly showing Furqanul Haq, a resident of Pulwama, wearing the helmet during a local league match in Jammu.

Police said the inquiry was ordered in view of the “sensitivity of the matter and its potential public order implications” and would examine the facts, the cricketer’s intent, and any possible linkages.

Under the law, police can conduct preliminary inquiries with prior permission from a deputy superintendent of police for cognisable offences punishable by three to seven years of imprisonment.

The controversy occurred during a match of the Jammu and Kashmir Champions League at Muthi, 10 kilometres from Jammu, after Furqan walked in to bat for his team, JK Eleven Kings, against Jammu Trail Blazers.

A Times of India (TOI) report stated some players from the opposing side objected to the helmet sticker, following which Furqanul Haq was sent back and took no further part in the match.

Both Furqan and the organisers of the tournament were later called to a police station for questioning.

The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association distanced itself from the episode. “The JKCA has nothing to do with this. It involves local players. Even spectators are not allowed. Police will take necessary action,” an official told the TOI.

Support for Palestinian cause

The controversy drew political reactions. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti expressed support for the Palestinian cause on social media.

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free. A flag in the wind, bold and free, from the river to the sea,” she posted on X.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026

World

Read more

Winterland
Jan 04, 2026 06:25pm
Hats off to the sentiment of this great cricketer. Power and peace to the Great Palestine ????????
Recommend 0
Love Peaceful World
Jan 04, 2026 09:04pm
Nothing wrong with display or support of any country flag in sports activities, let’s be broad minded and open hearted in sports or peaceful protest to make our world as peaceful as possible.
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Jan 04, 2026 09:07pm
We all stand united for Palestine. Don’t let the genocide supporters discourage us from supporting the Palestinian cause. United we stand.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

AJK violence
Updated 16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

Violent confrontations have claimed some 30 lives of both security personnel and protesters since last month.
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe