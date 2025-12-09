PA speaker miffed by Pakistan’s response to Palestine

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that millions of people came out onto the streets in Sydney, Washington, London, and other cities across the world against Israeli atrocities in Palestine but no large-scale protests were witnessed in Muslim countries, including Pakistan.

He was addressing the Punjab University national conference on the eve of International Human Rights Day as the chief guest.

PU Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Mahmood, journalist Mujeebur Rehman Shami, Academic Staff Association President Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, Dr Bushra Rahman, Chair Human Rights Dr Abida Ashraf, legal expert Ahmer Bilal Soofi, Dr Mujahid Gilani, faculty members and students from various universities were also present.

The PA speaker asked that when voices had been raised at every global forum against the genocide in Palestine, why the United States continued to use its Veto power.

The speaker stated that after two World Wars, the United Nations was established to create a better world, but if the oppression in India-held Kashmir and Palestine could not be stopped, then the credibility of such a United Nations must be questioned.

He added that the people of occupied Kashmir were forced to live under military surveillance, suffering constant psychological pressure.

He stated that the Indian government was taking horrific measures to expel Muslims and change the demographic structure of Kashmir.

Mr Khan said that whatever we were doing for Kashmir and Palestine was insufficient; very little is spoken about Kashmir, and this responsibility did not rest on any single political party but on all political parties collectively.

Speaking about the dangers of wars, he warned that if a nuclear war were to occur; even vegetation would not survive for two hundred years. This, he said, was why he feared wars.

He emphasised that the only force that could influence the political compulsions of the United Nations was the voice of the people, and disagreements must be expressed with reasoning, not humiliation.

Mr Shami questioned the whereabouts of the UN resolutions on Kashmir and termed the UN merely a platform for speeches.

He said that more than eighty thousand people had been martyred in Palestine, yet powerful countries acted merely as spectators. Without strength, he said, no one would be heard.

Mr Sufi said that serious violations of the 4th Geneva Convention were taking place in India-held Kashmir.

He said that international law binds even an occupying state to operate within certain limits.

He said that all minorities in India were facing severe mistreatment and that the narrative of “Akhand Bharat” had become the biggest threat to global peace.

He further said that Israel had incorporated aggressive religious doctrines into its foreign policy.

Dr Gilani, while presenting a detailed presentation on the atrocities in occupied Kashmir, said that the kidnapping of youth, the rape of women, and the forced widowing of women were becoming routine, while Kashmiris were sacrificing everything for their freedom.

Dr Magsi said grave violations of human rights and international law were being committed in Occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

Dr Rahman said that over the past four years, the Human Rights Chair had played an active role in raising awareness on human rights, and wherever exploitation occurred, it was necessary to speak against it.

Dr Ashraf said that global powers had shown apathy toward the issues of Kashmir and Palestine, and that supporting the oppressed people of Sudan and Rohingya was also our duty, as the message of humanity and equality was universal.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025