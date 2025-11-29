President Zardari, PM Shehbaz reaffirm Pakistan’s support for Palestinians

• On International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Zardari pays rich tribute to ‘unparalleled courage, unyielding resilience and steadfast resolve’ of Palestinians

• Shehbaz describes UN conference on two-state solution and Gaza peace plan as ‘real opportunity’

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif have announced that the government and people of Pakistan stood alongside their brothers and sisters in Palestine with unwavering resolve and commitment.

“We reiterate our unwavering support for the establishment of an independent, sovereign, viable and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-June 1967 borders, with Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital,” the president said in his message on the ‘International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People’ falling on Saturday (today).

Paying high tribute to the valiant Palestinian people for writing a new chapter in the annals of history, with unparalleled courage, unyielding resilience and steadfast resolve in the face of enormous challenges, President Zardari said Pakistan attached great importance to its historical and close relations with the brotherly State of Palestine.

The president pointed out that support for the Palestinian people had been part of the very existence of Pakistan. Seven years before Pakistan was even born, the famous Lahore Resolution of 1940 contained a resolution of solidarity for the people of Palestine and their statehood.

He noted that Pakistan had consistently condemned the atrocities of Israeli occupying forces in Gaza and raised its voice for the Palestinians at every forum.

“We have constructively engaged in the Gaza peace deal with the hope that it will bring an end to the unimaginable sufferings of Palestinians as a result of Israel’s aggression and crimes against humanity.”

‘Indomitable human spirit’

In his message, PM Shehbaz said for decades, the Palestinian people had endured one of the most devastating tragedies of our time — denied their right to self-determination, their land stolen, and their peace destroyed.

“In the recent years, the world has witnessed the martyrdom of more than 70,000 people in Gaza, including children, women, and men, who were caught in the relentless violence,” he added.

“Gaza underwent brutal atrocities with the entire neighbourhoods erased and entire families wiped out. Homes, hospitals, schools, and the basic essential civic infrastructure has been reduced to rubble,” he continued.

“Yet, despite this unfortunate and inexplicable suffering, the Palestinian people have demonstrated exemplary resilience and remained steadfast while holding fast to hope for their identity, and justice to their cause. The courage of Palestinian people is a testament to the indomitable human spirit.”

The prime minister noted that a real opportunity had emerged in the form of the UN conference on the two-state solution, and the Gaza peace plan.

“The ceasefire must be sustained. Israel must cease all violations and ensure unhindered humanitarian access. United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refu­ge­­es must be fully enabled to resume its vital operations, without impediment or politicisation,” he added.

“Most importantly, there must be a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the occupied Palestinian lands including Gaza as the people of Palestine deserve permanent peace and prosperity. While the world condemns the relentless aggression in Gaza, we must not allow our attention to drift away from the grave situation in the West Bank,” the premier continued.

“Today, and for always, Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with the Palestinian people. We stand by Palestinians in their just struggle, in their due resilience, and in their rightful aspiration for freedom, dignity, and peace.

