British national hunts grey goral in Torghar

MANSEHRA: A British national has hunted a grey goral under the government’s trophy hunting programme in the Kunder Hassanzai area of Torghar district.

“This is not only the first such trophy hunt in Pakistan but also in South Asia, where a grey goral has been hunted through an open bidding process after payment of $54,500,” Iftikharuzzaman, conservator wildlife, Hazara circle, told Dawn on Friday.

He said Darren Jam was issued a licence under the government’s trophy hunting programme to hunt the goat-like goral in the mountainous Hassanzai area.

Mr Zaman said the wildlife department was implementing the programme strictly in line with the government policy, under which 80 per cent of the trophy hunting fee would be transferred directly to the indigenous community.

He said the population of the grey goral, known for its acrobatic movements in rugged mountainous terrain, was estimated at around 600 individuals in the Hazara division, while the species was considered endangered in the rest of the country.

“The mountainous regions of Mansehra, Haripur, Abbottabad, Battagram, Torghar and Lower Kohistan are rich habitats for this goat-like species,” he said.

Deputy range officer in Torghar, Abdul Basit said that Torghar was rich with grey goral.

“Our district has no markhor and is enriched with grey goral and other wildlife species and pheasants,” he said.

Anis Jamal, chairman of Palosa village council in the Kunder Hassanzai, said their area was without any civic services and money earned through trophy hunt could address health, education and roads issues.

PROTEST: People of Upper Kohistan on Friday took out a rally against the delay in launching of water supply and electricity schemes in the Kamila area of the district.

“Residents are without potable water and electric supply, but the government despite the approval of the funds has failed to execute these schemes. If our demands are not met within a week, we would again take onto streets on next Friday,” Maulana Waliullah Tohidee, emir of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl in Upper Kohistan, told the protesters.

Holding banners and placards the protesters took to the Kamila Bazaar and marched through various roads. They raised slogans in support of their demand and against the government.

Maulana Waliullah said Dasu hydropower project was being executed in the district, but people were without basic amenities.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026