Wonder Craft : Mini craft stick lamp

These days, mini lamps and lanterns are available everywhere, and they’re definitely cool-looking. But nothing beats the charm of something you make yourself because handmade things always have a charm that store-bought items can’t match. Today, we’re going to make a little lamp that’s entirely your own: fun, personal and unique. Let’s start:

Things you need:

Directions:

Cut four pieces of cardboard into 4×4-inch squares; see picture 2.

Glue two squares together to make two sets; one will be the bottom and the other will be the top of the lamp; picture 3.

Colour both sets of cardboard pieces black, picture 4.

Mark one centimetre from the edge on all the craft sticks; this is where you will attach them to the cardboard base; see picture 5.

Stick one craft stick on one corner and another on the opposite corner. Continue attaching sticks around the base, leaving a one-centimetre gap below the cardboard; see picture 6.

When two sticks are in place, cut two barbecue skewers accordingly and attach them as a cross in the centre of the craft sticks, as shown in pictures 7 and 8.

Repeat this process on all four sides; picture 9.

Place the remaining cardboard piece on top of this structure, leaving a one-centimetre part of the sticks above; picture 10.

You can leave the lantern as it is or paint it completely black; picture 11.

Wrap the string or rope around the sticks at the top and bottom, sitting just above the one-centimetre edges, as shown in pictures 12 and 13.