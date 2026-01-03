E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Wonder Craft : Mini craft stick lamp

The Crafter Published
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These days, mini lamps and lanterns are available everywhere, and they’re definitely cool-looking. But nothing beats the charm of something you make yourself because handmade things always have a charm that store-bought items can’t match. Today, we’re going to make a little lamp that’s entirely your own: fun, personal and unique. Let’s start:

Photos by the writer
Photos by the writer

Things you need:

  1. Craft sticks: 8 (large)

  2. Barbecue skewers or bamboo sticks: 8

  3. Coloured or plain string or rope

  4. Hot glue

  5. Black water colour or paint spray

  6. Scissors

  7. Ruler

  8. Cardboard piece

Photos by the writer
Photos by the writer

Directions:

  1. Cut four pieces of cardboard into 4×4-inch squares; see picture 2.

  2. Glue two squares together to make two sets; one will be the bottom and the other will be the top of the lamp; picture 3.

  3. Colour both sets of cardboard pieces black, picture 4.

  4. Mark one centimetre from the edge on all the craft sticks; this is where you will attach them to the cardboard base; see picture 5.

  5. Stick one craft stick on one corner and another on the opposite corner. Continue attaching sticks around the base, leaving a one-centimetre gap below the cardboard; see picture 6.

  6. When two sticks are in place, cut two barbecue skewers accordingly and attach them as a cross in the centre of the craft sticks, as shown in pictures 7 and 8.

  7. Repeat this process on all four sides; picture 9.

  8. Place the remaining cardboard piece on top of this structure, leaving a one-centimetre part of the sticks above; picture 10.

  9. You can leave the lantern as it is or paint it completely black; picture 11.

  10. Wrap the string or rope around the sticks at the top and bottom, sitting just above the one-centimetre edges, as shown in pictures 12 and 13.

  11. The table top lantern is ready, you can decorate it with leaves, flowers, shells and beads; then place a battery-operated small night lamp inside.

The writer can be contacted at ithecraftman@gmail.com

Published in Dawn, Young World, January 3rd, 2026

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