Wonder Craft : Mini craft stick lamp

These days, mini lamps and lanterns are available everywhere, and they’re definitely cool-looking. But nothing beats the charm of something you make yourself because handmade things always have a charm that store-bought items can’t match. Today, we’re going to make a little lamp that’s entirely your own: fun, personal and unique. Let’s start:
Things you need:
Craft sticks: 8 (large)
Barbecue skewers or bamboo sticks: 8
Coloured or plain string or rope
Hot glue
Black water colour or paint spray
Scissors
Ruler
Cardboard piece
Directions:
Cut four pieces of cardboard into 4×4-inch squares; see picture 2.
Glue two squares together to make two sets; one will be the bottom and the other will be the top of the lamp; picture 3.
Colour both sets of cardboard pieces black, picture 4.
Mark one centimetre from the edge on all the craft sticks; this is where you will attach them to the cardboard base; see picture 5.
Stick one craft stick on one corner and another on the opposite corner. Continue attaching sticks around the base, leaving a one-centimetre gap below the cardboard; see picture 6.
When two sticks are in place, cut two barbecue skewers accordingly and attach them as a cross in the centre of the craft sticks, as shown in pictures 7 and 8.
Repeat this process on all four sides; picture 9.
Place the remaining cardboard piece on top of this structure, leaving a one-centimetre part of the sticks above; picture 10.
You can leave the lantern as it is or paint it completely black; picture 11.
Wrap the string or rope around the sticks at the top and bottom, sitting just above the one-centimetre edges, as shown in pictures 12 and 13.
The table top lantern is ready, you can decorate it with leaves, flowers, shells and beads; then place a battery-operated small night lamp inside.
The writer can be contacted at ithecraftman@gmail.com
Published in Dawn, Young World, January 3rd, 2026