E-Paper | July 10, 2026

4 terrorists killed in operation near Karak-Kohat border: police

News Desk Published Updated
A file photo of KP police. — AFP/File
A file photo of KP police. — AFP/File
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Four terrorists were killed in a joint intelligence-based operation in the Khattak Dam area near the border between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak and Kohat districts, according to police.

In a statement, Karak police said that credible information was received regarding the presence of terrorists in the area at around 5am. It said that an operation was carried out in tandem with the Kohat police.

“During the operation, terrorists opened fire on the police party, prompting an effective retaliatory response from the police,” it said.

Following an “intense exchange of fire”, four terrorists from the ‘Commander Zahid Group’ were killed, it added. The statement said the terrorist group had reportedly been involved in the killing of several police officers and personnel.

The statement said police had launched a search operation and cordoned off the area as they gathered further details on the identities and criminal records of the killed terrorists.

In its statement, Karak police reiterated its commitment to eradicating terrorism and establishing lasting peace in the region, adding that operations against terrorists would continue with full force.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised police for the successful operation against “India-sponsored terrorists”.

“KP police have once again foiled the nefarious designs of Indian-sponsored terrorists,” he said, adding that forces were determined to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

According to the Annual Security Report 2025 from the Centre for Research and Security Studies, KP recorded a significant surge in violence last year as “fatalities rose from 1,620 in 2024 to 2,331 in 2025”.

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