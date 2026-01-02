Fast-moving cars

MORE people die in road accidents in Pakistan every year than in all other crimes put together, including terrorism. Unfortunately, enforcement of traffic laws has never been the priority of the rulers for the simple reason that most of the culprits belong to the elite class.

In Islamabad, a large vehicle moving at a frighteningly high speed is a common sight on Iran Avenue. Those who have to take a left turn drive on the right-most lane and take the left turn without compromising the car’s speed. This dangerous manoeuvre is executed multiple times every day. The roundabout at the starting point of Iran Avenue displays an ugly chaos with no one caring about the traffic coming from the right side.

It is understood that millions of rupees were spent on the installation of cameras across the federal capital, but no one has ever been booked for violation of the traffic laws with the help of these cameras. The traffic police force usually complains about shortage of staff, but that is not a valid excuse for having no control at all on the capital’s busy roads.

The rulers need to understand that road terror has become more alarming for the residents of the federal capital than suicide attacks.

The authorities concerned should take quick and effective measures to protect the citizens from the menace of road terror.

Sikander Aqeel Ansari

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026