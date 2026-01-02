E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Fast-moving cars

From the Newspaper Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

MORE people die in road accidents in Pakistan every year than in all other crimes put together, including terrorism. Unfortunately, enforcement of traffic laws has never been the priority of the rulers for the simple reason that most of the culprits belong to the elite class.

In Islamabad, a large vehicle moving at a frighteningly high speed is a common sight on Iran Avenue. Those who have to take a left turn drive on the right-most lane and take the left turn without compromising the car’s speed. This dangerous manoeuvre is executed multiple times every day. The roundabout at the starting point of Iran Avenue displays an ugly chaos with no one caring about the traffic coming from the right side.

It is understood that millions of rupees were spent on the installation of cameras across the federal capital, but no one has ever been booked for violation of the traffic laws with the help of these cameras. The traffic police force usually complains about shortage of staff, but that is not a valid excuse for having no control at all on the capital’s busy roads.

The rulers need to understand that road terror has become more alarming for the residents of the federal capital than suicide attacks.

The authorities concerned should take quick and effective measures to protect the citizens from the menace of road terror.

Sikander Aqeel Ansari
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

WHEN Pakistan assumed the chairmanship of the OIC Ministerial Conference on Women this week, it did so while...
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe