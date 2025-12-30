E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Balochistan govt employees observe pen-down strike

Muhammad Akbar Notezai Published
In this file photo, members of the Balochistan Employees and Workers Grand Alliance hold a demonstration in Quetta. — PPI/File
In this file photo, members of the Balochistan Employees and Workers Grand Alliance hold a demonstration in Quetta. — PPI/File
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QUETTA: Government employees across Balochistan observed a pen-down strike on Monday in protest against non-acceptance of their demands, including payment of disparity reduction allowance.

The call for the pen-down protest was given by the Balochistan Grand Alliance, an umbrella body of government employees’ organisations. Offices across the province remained non-functional as employees suspended work to press for acceptance of their demands.

On Sunday, Ali Asghar Bangulzai, general secretary of Balochistan Grand Alliance, announced that the protest of government employees had entered the second phase due to the “government’s apathy and incompetence”.

He had said that the present government had not fulfilled its promises made to government employees long time ago. It was merely offering assurances instead of implementing its promises made to millions of government employees across Balochistan, he added.

He said that rising inflation and unemployment had made life increasingly difficult for low-paid employees, but the provincial government continued to announce new projects and it is not ready to give workers their legitimate rights.

Meanwhile, in response to the strike of government employees, the Balochistan government decided to initiate action against the employees who had participated in the pen-down action.

According to official sources, the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) of Balochistan has sought details of all government employees who had taken part in the pen-down strike.

A formal letter issued by the S&GAD has been sent to the Additional Chief Secretary of Planning and Development, Additional Chief Secretary Home Department, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Chairman CMIT, all provincial secretaries, and the Inspector General of Police for the purpose.

The letter said that competent authorities have directed departments concerned to provide names and designations of all employees who had participated in the protest organised by the Balochistan Grand Alliance.

The departments have also been instructed to submit required details immediately to competent authorities.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025

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