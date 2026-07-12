Former emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, dies at 74

Qatar’s government on Sunday announced the death of former leader Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who led the country from 1995 to 2013.

“With hearts steadfast in faith in God’s decree and destiny, the Bureau of the emir mourns the great loss to the nation of the late — may God have mercy on him — His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani,” read a statement published by the emir’s office on social media.

The former leader was seen as one of the key architects of modern Qatar and led the country during a period of rapid economic growth.

Sheikh Hamad took power in June 1995, overthrowing his father in a bloodless coup while the latter was abroad.

He inherited a small, largely marginal emirate with nearly empty coffers and transformed it into a major player on the regional and international stage.

During his time in office, the international broadcaster Al Jazeera was launched in 1996, following a decree issued by the emir.

In June 2013, Sheikh Hamad surprised many by voluntarily abdicating in favour of his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, a first in the recent history of the Arab world.

On behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar extended condolences to the Al Thani family, the emir and the government and the people of Qatar.

“Deeply saddened by the passing away of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani,” PM Shehbaz posted on X, remembering the former emir as “a great leader and statesman whose wisdom, foresight and dedication to public service, transformed Qatar into a modern, prosperous and globally respected nation”.

“His enduring contributions to the welfare of his nation and its people, as well as to regional peace, development and international cooperation, will be remembered for generations to come. […] We will always cherish the his warmth, kindness and deep affection for Pakistan, as well as the fond memories of his many visits to our country,” he added.

Similarly, DPM Dar recalled that during his reign, Sheikh Hamad played a pivotal role in Qatar’s modern development and in strengthening the bonds of friendship with Pakistan.

“His visionary leadership and contributions to regional peace will be long remembered,” he said.

In his condolence message, President Zardari also paid tribute to Sheikh Hamad’s “visionary leadership and his valuable contributions to the progress and development of Qatar, as well as to regional peace and cooperation”.

Qatar is one of the smallest Arab states with a population of around three million people, most of whom are foreign workers.

The country was a British protectorate for 55 years until 1971.

It has been ruled by a monarchy, the Al Thani family, since the mid-19th century.