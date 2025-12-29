Balochistan govt workers to stage pen-down strike from today

QUETTA: The Grand Alliance of Balochistan government employees has announced a pen-down strike from Monday for acceptance of their demands, including payment of a Disparity Reduction Allowance.

In a statement issued here, Ali Asghar Bangulzai, General Secretary of Balochistan Grand Alliance, said the protest of government employees in the province has entered the second phase due to the “government’s apathy and incompetence”.

He said the government employees’ organisations affiliated with the Balochistan Grand Alliance will observe the pen-down strike on Monday, followed by a complete lockdown of all government institutions in the province on December 30 and 31.

He, however, said that emergency services in the health department will remain operational as usual during the protest.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2025