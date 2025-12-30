Body found in gunny bag

KARACHI: The body of an employee of the University of Karachi, stuffed in a gunny bag, was found at a desolate place in Safoora Town on Monday, police said.

Sachal SHO Shabbir Husain said that the body also bore marks of torture. It was identified as of Rehmat Ali, 37.

The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police said that it appeared that he was bludgeoned to death.

The officer said the victim was an employee of the H.E.J. Research Institute at the KU. He had been living in the staff town of the varsity but had recently shifted to Sachal Goth.

The deceased’s mother told the police that her son left the home on Sunday, saying that he was going to get his cell phone repaired but could not return.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025