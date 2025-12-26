Litigant shot dead after winning property case

MIRPURKHAS: An advocate who had recently won the case of his property was shot dead during a heated argument with his rivals and dozens of their community members along Ring Road in Mirpurkhas on Thursday.

Advocate Chaudhry Shehzad Jatt had a dispute over demarcation of piece of land, situated in the G.R. Housing Society, with some members of the Lashari community. Recently, a court of law had pronounced its judgement in his favour.

On Thursday, dozens of Lashari community members proceeded to his plot, where Advocate Jatt had started construction work. A number of his associates were also present at the site.

Both sides engaged in a heated argument during which someone opened fire killing him instantly, according to locals and the area police.

A watchman, Sabir Mughal, employed by the deceased, sustained injuries when the crowd beat him up with clubs and other heavy objects. He, along with Advocate Jatt’s body, was later transported to the Mirpurkhas Civil Hospital.

Locals said that some time ago, members of the Lashari community had raised objection to the alleged encroachment of their land, situated next to the lawyer’s plot. They said that Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Hussain Kanio had intervened to carry out demarcation of Advocate Jatt’s plot but the Lashari community had offered stiff resistance and did not allow him to discharge his official duty.

Officials at the Satellite Town police station said that raids were conducted on several houses within the Lashari village soon after Thursday’s violence and several men and women were detained for interrogation.

They said that heirs of Advocate Jatt had nominated some of the alleged assailants but an FIR would be registered after an inquiry into the whole episode.

Mirpurkhas SSP Dr Sameer Noor Channa, along with a strong police force, visited the village amid a highly tense situation. He directed the SHO concerned to ensure arrest of the killer.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025