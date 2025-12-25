Despite PTI reluctance, alliance expresses ‘willingness’ for dialogue

• Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar says TTAP has ‘conditionally resolved’ to take up govt offer

• PTI spox puts the ball in Achakzai, Raja Nasir Abbas’ court; says Imran has barred party from entering any talks

ISLAMABAD: A day after PM Shehbaz Sharif reiterated the government’s willingness to engage in a political dialogue, the opposition alliance Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) exp­ressed its willingness to engage in such a process, albeit conditionally.

At a recent national conference, organised by the TTAP alliance, participants had agreed that the door for dialogue must never be closed in a democracy.

But if the spokesperson for the country’s main opposition party is to be believed, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is not interested in sitting across the table from the government.

A meeting of opposition leaders was held on Wednesday, chaired by PkMAP chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai and attended by Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Sajid Tareen, Asad Qaiser, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, and Akhunzada Hussain Yousufzai, among others.

Talking to Dawn, TTAP deputy chief Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that Wednesday’s huddle had resolved to hold talks with the government.

Participants also agreed on the need for a new charter to address the country’s political and financial issues and the spiralling law and order situation, in order to give hope to the despondent masses.

However, it was made clear that the dialogue process must have some clear goals.

“The dialogue will be held for holding the transparent elections in future, appointment of chief elections commissioner with consensus, supremacy of the parliament, rule of law, assurance of human rights, and democratic and constitutional norms,” Mr Khokhar said.

He said that Mr Achakzai has also held a meeting with Aleema Khan, Imran Khan’s sister, to discuss the proposal with her.

It is worth mentioning that Mr Achakzai had previously assured National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq that all political parties would agree to restore the 1973 Constitution, he would be responsible for making sure that Imran Khan would sign on to the initiative.

PTI stands firm

But taking a diametrically opposite view, PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqqas Akram claimed that the party would steer clear of any negotiations with the federal government on the orders of Imran Khan himself.

Speaking to ARY News a day earlier, Mr Akram – when asked if the PTI wants to negotiate with the government – categorically said that the party was “not interested”.

“I met Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and he said that Imran instructed the party not to engage with the government in any way,“ he explained.

However, in the same breath, he clarified that Mr Achakzai or Allama Raja Nasir have the authority to decide whether or not they want to talk.

Mr Akram said that the two opposition alliance leaders would decide how to respond to the government’s invitation. He added that, while speaking with the TTAP, he noted that other “friends” within the alliance are in favour of talks.

The party spokesperson also claimed that the same two men would also decide whether to call for a protest, or not.

“Since Imran Khan instructed the PTI against starting talks, under the directions of Salman Akram Raja, we rejected the offer,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025