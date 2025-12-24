E-Paper | July 10, 2026

A way out

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AFTER the weekend deliberations in the federal capital concluded with both the opposition and government camps calling for dialogue, some political ‘in-betweeners’ have also chimed in with helpful suggestions.

On Monday, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman suggested fresh elections as a way to turn a new leaf and break the political deadlock. In the maulana’s estimation, an electoral reset would help the nation move on from this era, which has seen two governments born of what he described as ‘rigged’ elections.

“Neither the 2018 elections nor the 2024 polls reflected the will of the people,” the maulana said. “The governments born out of establishment-backed rigging should come to an end. From Sindh to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, these governments should be brought to an end, and fresh elections must be held across the country.”

His is not an unfair assessment, even if his own political history is not untouched by the compromises he now decries; nor is the demand novel or unreasonable.

But it is well-timed. With opposition parties calling for a new charter of democracy, and the government signalling openness for dialogue, the maulana has highlighted the root of their dispute. In the maulana’s view, both the present dispensation and those who ruled in the previous setup must accept that the electoral process that brought them to power was an unfair one.

So much has been documented regarding this matter since 2018 that it is unreasonable for either party not to concede this much. Yet both continue to act as if they have not, at different moments, benefited from the corruption of the electoral process. The PTI still refuses to accept that its ‘victory’ in 2018 was a tainted one, even after finding itself at the wrong end of the same tactics used to engineer electoral outcomes in 2024. Unless it accepts this, it cannot credibly demand reform or claim the moral high ground it now seeks.

Likewise, the PML-N and PPP, despite appearing to be aware of the realities of the 2024 general election, never stopped and reconsidered whether accepting such a ‘victory’ would delegitimise their politics in the eyes of the people. They have lost much in this Faustian bargain, and it is understandable why they, too, need a reset. Which is why the conditions seem to be conducive for a new charter.

If both sides concede that the other was wronged, agree to stop victimising opponents, reverse their poor decisions, and agree on a modus vivendi that involves civilised opposition even if it is unyielding in its principles, there is a good chance that they will make decent headway. Their fight has been long, and it has hurt the nation. Much may still be redeemed if they choose to end it in a civil manner.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025

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M. M. Amin
Dec 24, 2025 08:59am
Excellent . But those who are in and out power have no conscience. This circus must end immediately
Recommend 0
Sobhan Mumtaz
Dec 24, 2025 09:36am
Please do not equate 2024 GE with 2018 GE. True, both were rigged; however, the recent one are the total upending of the process.
Recommend 0
Javed
Dec 24, 2025 09:46am
The Mawlana is seeking remuneration in accordance with Inflation ;)
Recommend 0
SMHP
Dec 24, 2025 10:22am
Yes, both the 2018 and 2024 elections were manipulated, but the more fundamental issue is the scale of that manipulation and the brazen manner in which Pakistan’s constitutional and legal architecture has been reshaped to entrench power. Over the past few years, increasingly coercive actions by the establishment, coupled with the wilful inaction and incapacity of the sitting government, have markedly escalated the abuses committed in the name of governance.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 24, 2025 12:13pm
In this world, you have either rigged elections, or to accept authoritarianism, take it or, leave it.
Recommend 0
Aaliya Honey
Dec 24, 2025 12:42pm
Okay let’s go back to 1990 elections which were proven in court to be rigged by establishment in favor of Nawaz as per Asghar Khan case and mehrangate scandal. You won’t talk about that, will you? lol
Recommend 0
Shakir Lakhani
Dec 24, 2025 01:32pm
If there are elections today, the losers (whoever they are) will again say they were rigged. We need a system where only local body elections are held on non-party basis. Provinces should be abolished, and bulk of the revenue generated by each city should be spent on itself (about twenty percent going to the central government). Ministers should be appointed on merit. The President should be directly elected by the people.
Recommend 0
Bilal
Dec 24, 2025 01:57pm
This will never happen. Why would the status quo risk everything when they have everything (excluding legitimacy)? Given how they have changed the constitution to make everyone bend to their will, there is no reason to quit now.
Recommend 0
Zia Ullah Khan
Dec 24, 2025 02:45pm
And whole editorial has simply ignored the elephant in the room. How naive.
Recommend 0
Farooq Qureshy
Dec 24, 2025 05:03pm
With the current polarization, elections will achieve nothing. Will show a divided nation. No one will accept losing. They need to form a unity government, heal the nation and then elections can come.
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Dec 24, 2025 08:27pm
In presidential form of government, the president should be barred from appointing any family members in any Goverment position and could not take any decision which even remotely benefit him or any family member.
Recommend 0
Ahmed Saeed
Dec 24, 2025 08:56pm
Holding elections won't accrue any benefits. Pakistan needs stability. An interim setup for five years be allowed to get the country out of crisis. Fresh elections would help PTI win elections but will ensure instability.
Recommend 0
zh
Dec 25, 2025 12:50am
Fresh election will be no better than 2004 elections and the establishment would make sure the results are not any different.
Recommend 0
FARIDA RAHMAN
Dec 25, 2025 04:29am
Civil attitude comes from civilized parties .
Recommend 0
Amjed Jaaved
Dec 25, 2025 09:31am
When old and new elections, cabinet ministries pop up only self petted politicians, with no welfare agenda for the man in the street, people do not throng streets or gather outside Adiala to get convicts released. RoedadKhan in Pakistan A DreMgone Sour reminds Mijeebs case was stronger than Bhuttos. But,Mujeeb released, 10 lac on streets.
Recommend 0

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