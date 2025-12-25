3,500 cops to perform security duties on Christmas

KARACHI: Police have made foolproof security arrangements across the city on the occasion of Quaid-i-Azam Day and Christmas.

According to a Karachi police spokesperson on Wednesday, comprehensive security measures have been put in place to ensure a peaceful observance of both the occasions in the city.

For Christmas, a total of 3,599 police officers and personnel have been deployed to provide security at 702 churches.

In District East, 1,630 police personnel have been assigned to 471 churches, while 799 officers and personnel have been deployed at 122 churches in District West.

In District South, 1,170 cops will be stationed at 109 churches. In addition, police mobile units and motorcycle squads will conduct patrols across the city.

Special security arrangements have also been made at Mazar-i-Quaid on the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

A large contingent of police has been deployed for the change of guards’ ceremony and other events, while trained snipers have been positioned on high-rise buildings around the mausoleum.

The spokesperson said traffic police would also perform duties around Mazar-i-Quaid and churches to facilitate the public and ensure smooth traffic flow.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025