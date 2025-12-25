Terrorist hideouts destroyed in Lakki operation

LAKKI MARWAT: The security forces and police destroyed several hideouts of terrorists during an operation in the Bettani subdivision of Lakki Marwat district on Tuesday night.

A police official said that the joint operation was launched in mountainous terrain of Madikhel, Azadkhel and adjacent areas based on credible intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists there.

Commander 55 Brigade, Brig Haider Ali and district police officer Nazir Khan led the operation wherein the security personnel effectively targeted the safe havens of anti-peace elements.

“The operation was successful and result-oriented as terrorists suffered heavy casualties,” the official claimed, adding that the law enforcement personnel also kept under surveillance the possible movements of terrorists and the routes they used.

He said that the police and security forces also conducted joint patrolling on Peshawar-Karachi Highway in the Serai Gambila, Tajazai and Gandi Chowk areas.

“The operation was aimed to eliminate the sanctuaries and hideouts of terrorists,” the official said.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025