E-Paper | July 10, 2026

CDF Field Marshal Munir talks about security challenges, highlights ‘indirect, ambiguous approaches’ used by hostile actors

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Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir visits the National Defence University in Islamabad on December 23. — Photo courtesy ISPR
Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir visits the National Defence University in Islamabad on December 23. — Photo courtesy ISPR
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Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir on Tuesday warned of “indirect and ambiguous approaches” employed by actors hostile to Pakistan, including the use of proxies, during a visit to Islamabad’s National Defence University (NDU).

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the CDF was briefed by civil and military participants of the ongoing national security and war course about their academic perspectives on challenges to national security.

“The field marshal highlighted that hostile elements increasingly employ indirect and ambiguous approaches, including the use of proxies to exploit internal fault lines, rather than overt confrontation,” the statement read.

“He stressed that future leaders must be trained and remain alert to recognise, anticipate and counter such multi-layered cognitive challenges.”

Participants attend an address by Chief of Defence forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir at the National Defence University in Islamabad on December 23. — Photo courtesy ISPR
Participants attend an address by Chief of Defence forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir at the National Defence University in Islamabad on December 23. — Photo courtesy ISPR

According to the ISPR, the field marshal outlined the complex and evolving global, regional and internal security environment, noting that Pakistan faces broad and persistent challenges in multiple domains.

“He noted that these challenges span conventional, sub-conventional, intelligence, cyber, information, military, economic and other domains, requiring comprehensive multi-domain preparedness, continuous adaptation and synergy amongst all elements of national power,” the statement read.

Field Marshal Munir also highlighted that clear decision-making amid uncertain conditions and mental resilience are critical for operating in today’s contested and diffused security environment.

He also lauded NDU’s role in developing strategic thinkers capable of translating rigorous training and academic insight into effective policy formulation and operational outcomes.

The field marshal “underscored that professional military education remains central to strengthening institutional capacity, fostering indigenous capability, and ensuring long-term national resilience”, the statement added.

He also appreciated the panel’s analysis and conclusions, urging students to “remain vigilant, adaptive and steadfast in upholding the values of integrity, discipline and selfless service”.

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