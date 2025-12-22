E-Paper | July 08, 2026

CDF Field Marshal Munir awarded King Abdulaziz medal for his efforts to ‘advance Pak-Saudi ties’

News Desk Published
Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz (left) presents Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir with the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class. — Photo courtesy @kbsalsaud/X
Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz (left) presents Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir with the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class. — Photo courtesy @kbsalsaud/X
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Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz has conferred the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class on Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir for his efforts to “advance Pak-Saudi ties”, it emerged on Monday.

According to a report by Saudi Gazette, the medal has five classes; excellent, first, second, third, and fourth. It is usually awarded to those who have rendered outstanding services to Saudi Arabia or one of its institutions.

The official Saudi Press Agency reported late on Sunday that CDF Field Marshal Munir was given the medal in honour of his “distinguished efforts to strengthen the strategic relationship and cooperation between the two nations”.

The report added that the ceremony took place during the Saudi minister’s reception of CDF Field Marshal Munir in Riyadh.

“Prince Khalid congratulated Field Marshal Munir on his appointment as Pakistan’s chief of defence forces, wishing him continued success in his new role,” the report added.

“During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the historical Saudi-Pakistani relations and the strategic cooperation in the defence field, discussing efforts to establish the foundations of international peace and security, as well as issues of common interest,” the publication reported.

Separately, in a post on the social media platform X, the minister said, “Upon the directive of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques [the title held by the Saudi king], I presented Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir with the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class for his distinguished efforts to enhance our cooperation and advance the Saudi-Pakistani relations.”

Later on Monday morning, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that during the meeting, the two sides held discussions on matters of mutual interest, including regional security dynamics, defence and military cooperation, strategic collaboration, and evolving geopolitical challenges.

“The interaction reaffirmed the deep-rooted, historic, and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia,” it said.

It further said that the medal was the kingdom’s “highest national honour”.

“The honour recognises Field Marshal Munir’s distinguished military service and leadership, as well as his central role in advancing defence cooperation, strategic coordination, and institutional linkages between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia,” it said.

“It also reflects his contributions toward regional peace and stability, including sustained collaboration in counter-terrorism and security,” it added.

Earlier this year, Islamabad and Riyadh had signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, pledging that any attack on either nation would be treated as an act of aggression against both.

In November, the Saudi armed forces chief had relayed the kingdom’s desire to elevate its defence and strategic partnership with Pakistan to new heights.

On December 3, Field Marshal Munir had also expressed satisfaction with the “robust defence collaboration” underway between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

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Pak Saudi Ties
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El Cid
Dec 22, 2025 08:07am
Ha,haha! This would be hilarious if it was not so pathetic. Interesting that more of West Bank were being annexed even as these two were exchanging accolades.
Recommend 0
Suchbaat
Dec 22, 2025 09:15am
He is our hero, pride for Pakistan and he sows fear in enemies heart.
Recommend 0
Umar Makhdumi
Dec 22, 2025 10:54am
Another feather in his cap. Long live Pak-Saudi friendship
Recommend 0
Moud
Dec 22, 2025 11:56am
Defence award for Marshal!
Recommend 0
CCTV
Dec 22, 2025 12:37pm
Pride of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
(Varanasi)
Dec 22, 2025 01:37pm
Always on move with feather in cap.
Recommend 0
Dr. Hujjathullah M H. Babu Sahib
Dec 22, 2025 04:45pm
An award for a martial Marshall, mashaAllah ! A reflection of the trusted and deep running Saudi-Pak strategic ties for sure.
Recommend 0
the questioning citizen
Dec 22, 2025 07:08pm
Way to go FM Asif Munir! Truly an achievement! So now can we expect to get our roads, water, sewage, electricity, gas, education, healthcare, street crime & jobs fixed & make it as good as the cantonment areas all over the country? I really love the cantonment areas, & I would like the rest of the country to be like the cantonments as well, looking truly forward to seeing it happen. Congratulations once more on this achievement & we all look forward to more of your personal achievements to come
Recommend 0
Khan (Islamabad)
Dec 22, 2025 07:56pm
Hearty congratulations
Recommend 0
Pakistan First
Dec 22, 2025 08:24pm
Pak Army, Pak Air Force and Pak Navy are World’s best forces right now. Let’s stand and support our troops 24/7. Pakistan Zindabad.
Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah USA
Dec 22, 2025 09:16pm
Our military is not appreciated in Pakistan but it's highly respected around the world, Foreigners commonly say you people don't appreciate what you have, we admire your institution, it's sad who spreads this hate.
Recommend 0
aman
Dec 22, 2025 10:59pm
@Suchbaat, you seem to be living in fools paradise!
Recommend 0

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