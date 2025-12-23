E-Paper | July 10, 2026

‘Highly respected general’: No end in sight to Trump’s praise of CDF Field Marshal Munir

News Desk Published
Collage of US President Donald Trump (L) and COAS Field Marshal Munir (R) . — AFP/ISPR
Collage of US President Donald Trump (L) and COAS Field Marshal Munir (R) . — AFP/ISPR
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US President Donald Trump, who has now on several occasions in the past praised Chief of Defence Force and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, has now called him a “highly respected general”.

The US president’s latest remarks came as he addressed a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. During the press conference, Trump announced a new class of heavily armed warships that will be named after himself — an honour usually reserved for leaders who have left office.

Asked about the progress of talks between Russia and Ukraine, Trump said that his administration had so far “stopped eight wars” — a claim that he has repeated in the past.

“We stopped a potential nuclear war between Pakistan and India,” Trump said.

“The head of Pakistan and a highly respected general — he is a field marshal — and also the prime minister of Pakistan said that President Trump saved 10 million lives, maybe more, by getting that war [sic].”

“You know, eight planes were shot down, the war was starting to rage,” he said.

“We have solved many wars; the only one we have not solved yet is Russia and Ukraine,” the US president said. He noted that there was a lot of “hatred” between the two nations.

This is the latest in a series of compliments that Trump has given to CDF Field Marshal Munir since their meeting in Washington in June. On June 19, he extended an unprecedented invitation to the army chief for a historic luncheon at the White House.

The US president has since lauded Munir on several occasions, even referring to him as “my favourite field marshal”.

On October 29, Trump praised CDF Field Marshal Munir, calling him a “great fighter” while talking about the Pakistan and India conflict in May.

In his comments, he said: “I’m doing a trade deal with India, and I have great respect and love, as you know, for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as you know. We have a great relationship,” he said.

“Likewise, the prime minister of Pakistan is a great guy, and the field marshal — they have a field marshal. You know why he’s a field marshal? He’s a great fighter. He really is. He’s a great guy, too.”

A day prior, he had lauded the role of the CDF in the ceasefire agreement following the May conflict.

The May conflict between Pakistan and India was sparked by an attack on Hindu tourists in occupied Kashmir, which New Delhi, without evidence, said was backed by Pakistan. Pakistan has denied involvement, with the foreign ministry having questioned the credibility of India’s account of the events, saying it was “replete with fabrications”.

Both sides used fighter jets, missiles, artillery and drones during the four-day conflict, killing dozens of people, before agreeing to a ceasefire. In the immediate aftermath of the conflict, Pakistan said it took down six Indian fighter jets during the conflict, including the French-made Rafale. New Delhi acknowledged “some losses” during the conflict but denied losing six jets.

Months later in September, PM Shehbaz — during a United Nations General Assembly speech — said that the Pakistan Air Force turned “seven of the Indian jets” into scrap and dust. Later, Trump also described how he confronted both nations during a conflict that saw “seven aircraft shot down”. In November, he stated that eight planes were “essentially” shot down.

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Trump 2.0
Pakistan

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A. Ali
Dec 23, 2025 11:38am
Both are same...
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Dec 23, 2025 11:49am
The entire world recognizes Pak Armed Forces strength and capabilities.
Recommend 0
Moud
Dec 23, 2025 12:44pm
Pakistan has to careful about this good talk by Trump, because there may be unpleasant things behind the closed door..
Recommend 0
RIAZ AHMED PHULPHOTO
Dec 23, 2025 12:55pm
"HIGHLY RESPECTED GENERAL " is in fact a tribute to the nation.
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Dec 23, 2025 01:23pm
Flattery is more often than not for hoodwinking .
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Dec 23, 2025 01:26pm
Beware of American praise which often comes with prohibitive cost.
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Dec 23, 2025 01:42pm
American flattery comes with exorbitant cost.
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Dec 23, 2025 01:45pm
America never gives anything for free even simple praise.
Recommend 0
Falcon1
Dec 23, 2025 01:49pm
Where there's smoke, there's fire! Trump is transactional. He doesn't make friends with anyone, unless he or his family financially benefits from it.
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Dec 23, 2025 01:54pm
He sweet talks people and then throws them like a sugarcane stalk after the juice is squeezed.
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Dec 23, 2025 02:12pm
Trump is known all over world for transactional relationship. But in fact there is nothing transactional as per. He utter few inanities in exchange of hard cash ( or equivalent) there by completing transaction.
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Dec 23, 2025 02:39pm
Rule of thumb : keep your antennae up when praised by Trump.Once he was thick as thieves with Musk when he needed his loads of cash to win presidency. Once elected President, he threw him out like a fly from milk. But Musk was unconcerned as he has more cash in his pocket than the population of entire nations.
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Dec 23, 2025 02:41pm
Through out his life Trump has dumped men and women after getting from them what he wanted.
Recommend 0
Live Indo-Pakistan
Dec 23, 2025 03:22pm
India - Pakistan must lower the temperature in politics and sports and start out better relationship between both nations. Please don’t divide and rule as majority of Indians and Pakistanis wants peaceful relationship between both nations.
Recommend 0
Adil
Dec 23, 2025 04:00pm
Pakistan's armed forces especially PAF actually stunned India and rest of the world with it's command on multi domain operations and decisive humiliation of Indian fighter jets.
Recommend 0
Love Peace Only
Dec 23, 2025 09:00pm
Pak Army, Air Force and Navy are World’s best military forces right now. Let’s keep peace in the world as war is no good for any country.
Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah USA
Dec 23, 2025 11:18pm
Trump is a smart guy, he meets a lot of people. He admires Gen Muneer tightly so but our enemy cannot swallow this bitter pill and rolls in pain. It's funny actually.
Recommend 0
Norsam
Dec 24, 2025 04:45am
7 or 8 flip flop will continue/ Next may be even worse for both sides.
Recommend 0
A N Motaher
Dec 24, 2025 11:28am
Trump will ask him to do something that will not be palatable to him and his countrymen. Very tricky situation!
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 24, 2025 12:20pm
Rare Earth elements in Baluchistan, Islamic Republic of Pakistan; Zindabaad.
Recommend 0
aras03
Dec 24, 2025 10:48pm
waooo !!! long time since I seen dawn comment section.. I was forgetting it. My first comment after long time start with "great applaud to Asim Munir for winning the mini battle against India.. congratulations. But in view you have helped Pakistan to win against Imran khan, which is even bigger battle, holding him in jail. More thanks you for that". Loved it!!!!
Recommend 0

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