PTI leader, activists booked for violating 16 MPO

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Seemabia Tahir and 25 other activists were booked by police under section 16 MPO (Maintenance of Public Order), for blocking main Adiala Road and violating section 144 on Sunday night.

A day after PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 17 years imprisonment in the Toshakhana -2 case by a special court, the PTI had announced to observe a black day on Sunday against the conviction of Imran and his wife.

Following the PTI founder’s protest call, extensive security arrangements had been put in place in Rawalpindi district as more than 1300 police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.

Though the day passed peacefully as not a single activist of PTI appeared on the roads.

Police said that a group of political workers led by PTI leader Seemabia Tahir and nine others gathered on main Adiala Road on Sunday night at about 9:15 pm.

The protesters – nine of them identified in the FIR while the remaining others were unidentified – gathered on Adiala Road near Nasir Bakery and blocked the road causing traffic congestion and public disorder, despite enforcement of section 144 Cr.P.C.

Rizwan Nazir, foot constable lodged an FIR with the Morgah police saying that he was on security duty at Morgah police station when some political activists carrying PTI flags riding on motorcycles, cars and led by PTI leader Seemabia Tahir appeared on the road at about 9:15 pm.

The protesters shouting slogans blocked the road causing traffic jams.

He said that the gathering was led by Seemabia Tahir, along with Aqil Khan S/O Fazal Muhammad (Advocate), Numberdar Asad Abbas, Haider Mehdi Raja, Usman Tiger,Hasnain Sunbal (Advocate), Banaras Qureshi, Kamal Khan, Usman S/O Khadim Waraich and Balo (resident of Ababeel House, College Road) along with 25 other unidentified activists.

The FIR said that the protesters carrying batons blocked the road despite him informing them that they were violating section 144. Instead of responding to him, they started shouting slogans against government policies inciting by PTI former MPA, Seemabia Tahir. Later, the protesters moved towards Adiala.

Following the complaint by Rizwan Nazir (FC), the police have registered an FIR on the charges of blocking road, violating section 144 Cr.P.C, Punjab Maintenance of Public Order (MPO 16) and etc.

Accordingly, FIR No. 850/25 has been registered at Police Station Morgah under sections 147, 149, 188, 341 PPC and 16 MPO (Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960). Legal proceedings are underway by the concerned police, police said.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025