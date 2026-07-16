Murree Road widening, double road underpass not included in ADP

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab government has not included widening of Murree Road from Liaquat Bagh to Chandani Chowk and double road underpass projects of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in its annual development programme for 2026-27.

However, it included only three projects: Rawalpindi Ring Road, feasibility study for Ring Road Phase-II and feasibility study for the Leh Nullah trunk sewer in its annual development programme.

In March, the RDA had sent its plan for the expansion of Murree Road from Liaquat Bagh to Chandni Chowk, increasing the proposed width from 15 feet to 20 feet on both sides and raising the estimated costto Rs17 billion for ADP 2026-27.

A senior RDA official told Dawn that the authority had planned to expand Murree Road from Liaquat Bagh to Chandni Chowk and add service lanes on both sides to improve traffic flow and ease congestion along this stretch.

He said the proposal had been sent to the Punjab government in March for final approval and inclusion in the ADP. However, he said that the project was not included in the plan.

According to the plan, service roads will be constructed along a three-kilometre stretch of Murree Road from Liaquat Bagh to Chandni Chowk. The road will be expanded to 20 feet, requiring 48 kanals of land, while Rs17.7 billion will be spent on land acquisition alone.

He said that the survey to acquire land on both sides of Murree Road was completed but the practical work will begin once the Punjab government gives the green signal.

Under the scheme, a major portion of the funds will be used for land acquisition. The widened stretch, he said, would improve the area’s appearance and facilitate local motorists.

He said service lanes already existed from Chandni Chowk to Faizabad, and the addition of new service roads would further increase Murree Road’s traffic capacity. He added that two more changes had been made in the ADP.

He said that RDA also submitted a proposal for approval to connect Double Road with 9th Avenue by constructing an underpass with an estimated cost of Rs800 million.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026