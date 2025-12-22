Four injured in Janikhel quadcopter strike

LAKKI MARWAT: Two women and two teenagers were injured in a quadcopter strike in the Janikhel area of Bannu district on Saturday night.

A police official confirmed the strike and said that the explosives dropped from the quadcopter landed in the house of Rehmatullah, causing injuries to four people.

The injured, identified as Asma, 16, Waseemullah, 18, Aisha Bibi, 40, and Sheryam Bibi, 50, were immediately shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital where their condition is stated to be out of danger.

After the attack, a large police contingent reached the area and launched a search for the perpetrators.

Multiple quadcopter attacks have been carried out by terrorists targeting police installations and civilians in Bannu district during the last several months. Police beefed up security in the Janikhel town and adjacent areas after the attack.

Meanwhile, a proclaimed offender was killed and two people sustained bullet injuries when two groups clashed over a property dispute in the Gandi Umar Chikar area of Lakki Marwat district.

Police said that Abdul Rahim, 45, and his brother, Ahmad Gul, 52, were attacked by rivals near their house in the village.

They said that Rahim and Ahmad were injured in the attack while the attackers, including Nasim Gul, Umair Khan and Asad Khan escaped the place.

The injured were moved to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Serai Naurang from where Rahim was referred to a hospital in Bannu but he could not survive, they added.

Police said that the body was brought back to Government City Hospital for postmortem. They said that the deceased was wanted by police in various cases, including theft.

Police said they arrested the suspects and registered a case.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025