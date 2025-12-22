Emotions run high as Dir residents bid farewell to repatriating Afghans

LOWER DIR: An emotional farewell ceremony organised by the Sultankhel and Paindakhel tribes for Afghan refugees in Wari, Upper Dir, drew widespread attention after a video showing two young Afghan schoolgirls bidding farewell to their classmates went viral on social media.

The ceremony was held at the Jirga Hall in Wari the other day and was attended by jirga elders of the Sultankhel and Paindakhel tribes, leaders of political and religious parties, local residents and Afghan refugees living in Upper Dir.

During the jirga, a short tableau performed by two young Afghan girls depicting their departure from a local school and an emotional goodbye to their classmates deeply moved the audience. The scene captured on video shows people in the gathering breaking down in tears as the girls take leave of their schoolmates.

Following the performance, local elders showered the two girls with gifts and cash. Journalists present at the event said that within minutes members of the public donated around Rs60,000 for the girls.

Girls’ video goes viral; politicians support govt’s Afghan policy

The video, highlighting the affection and compassion shown by local residents towards Afghan refugee children quickly went viral on social media. Within 24 hours, around 10 million users viewed and shared the video thousands of times across various platforms.

The video was filmed by local journalist Jamil Rughani, who received widespread appreciation from audiences on both sides of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Meanwhile, elderly Afghan refugee Qari Abdul Saboor has appealed to local jirga elders and political leaders to stand surety for refugees and requested the government to defer their repatriation until spring, citing harsh winter conditions prevailing in Afghanistan.

Afghan refugees residing in Upper Dir expressed gratitude to the government of Pakistan and the local population for their hospitality and support over the years.

Speaking on the occasion, former federal minister for states and frontier regions (Safron) and PPP leader Najmuddin Khan said that in 2008, the governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan, in coordination with the United Nations, had devised a roadmap for the repatriation of Afghan refugees. Under the policy, refugees holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards were to be issued visas within 24 hours and provided transport to the border along with financial assistance.

He said thousands of refugees availed those facilities and returned to Afghanistan but later re-entered Pakistan, overlooking the fact that their data had been officially recorded by Pakistan and the UN. “Now they should not expect further extensions,” he added.

Former MNA and Jamaat-i-Islami leader Sahibzada Tariqullah, former MPA Malik Bahram Khan, Sahibzada Sanaullah, Malik Sher Bahadur and Malik Aslam Dildar Khan appreciated the peaceful coexistence of Afghan refugees in Upper Dir. They criticised what they termed the Afghan Taliban government’s hostile stance towards Pakistan, alleging that militants operating from Afghan soil were being allowed to foment violence in Pakistan. The speakers reiterated their support for the government’s policy on the repatriation of Afghan refugees.

Representing the refugees, Qari Abdul Saboor and Abdullah thanked Sultankhel and Paindakhel tribes and the district administration for their humane attitude, saying they would cherish memories of their stay in Pakistan. According to district administration records, 2,451 Afghan nationals were residing in Upper Dir, of whom 157 have returned, while the repatriation of 2,295 is under way.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025