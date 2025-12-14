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Six B’deshi troops killed in attack on UN base in Sudan

Reuters Published December 14, 2025
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DHAKA: At least six Bangladeshi peacekeepers were killed and eight injured in an attack on a United Nations base in Abyei, Sudan, the Bangladesh Army said on Saturday.

“The situation in the area is still unstable and clashes with terrorists are ongoing,” it said in a statement, adding that the authorities were doing their best to provide medical treatment and rescue operations for those injured.

Bangladesh is one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping missions and its troops have long been deployed in Abyei, a volatile region disputed between Sudan and South Sudan.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025

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