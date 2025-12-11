RDA to spend Rs9 billion on overhaul of Murree Road, new service lanes

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has planned to improve the condition of Murree Road from Saddar to Faizabad and add a service lane from Liaquat Bagh to Chandni Chowk at an estimated cost of Rs9 billion.

RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza told Dawn that the Punjab government had asked the RDA and other civic bodies to submit projects aimed at improving the garrison city. In response, the RDA submitted two separate projects to upgrade Murree Road, the main artery between Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

She said there was a dire need to improve the condition of the road, as most people travelling between the twin cities use this stretch. The road’s condition had deteriorated significantly and, once rehabilitated, commuters would be able to travel without any hindrance.

Discussing the first project, the RDA director general said the authority planned to add service roads on both sides of Murree Road from Liaquat Bagh to Chandni Chowk. She said the project, worth Rs8.1 billion, had been prepared and that after the addition of service lanes, the main artery would become signal-free from Marrir Chowk to Faizabad.

However, she added that the detailed design would be finalised after funds were released by the provincial government. A survey was under way to acquire land on both sides of Murree Road, and practical work would begin once the Punjab government gave the green signal.

Under the scheme, she said, a major portion of the funds would be utilised for land acquisition. The widened stretch would present an improved look to visitors and facilitate local motorists.

She said service lanes already existed from Chandni Chowk to Faizabad, and the addition of new service roads would further increase the traffic capacity of Murree Road.

Regarding the second project, Ms Murtaza said Rs953m would be spent on rehabilitating Murree Road from Saddar Flashman’s to Faizabad, including re-carpeting.

She said the last repair work on Murree Road was carried out in 2014 after the construction of the Metro Bus elevated track.

The RDA had requested funds from the Punjab government, she said, adding that the government had asked for development schemes under a mega development package for Rawalpindi and the RDA would submit this scheme accordingly.

A senior district administration official told Dawn that the government was working on a comprehensive development package for the garrison city. Schemes were being prepared to make Rawalpindi more spacious, clean and green.

He said a similar package had brought significant development in Lahore, and the same model would now be implemented in Rawalpindi. From 2026 onward, he added, citizens would be provided with improved water supply, sewerage, pollution-free surroundings and other civic amenities.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2025