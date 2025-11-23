RDA launches waste removal, clean water drive

RAWALPINDI: In line with the vision of the ‘Clean Punjab’ initiative aimed at sustainable waste management and cleaner cities across the province, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has announced a comprehensive cleanliness and public-facilitation drive in Rawalpindi.

RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza has issued special directions to the Estate Management Directorate and the Land Development Directorate of RDA to ensure thorough cleanliness in 13 housing schemes within the city, including Asghar Mall Scheme, Saidpur Housing Scheme, Eidgah Scheme, Dosehra Ground Scheme, Ghazni Colony, Millat Colony, Sherpao Colony, Civil Line, and others.

The drive aims not only to remove accumulated waste and garbage but also to implement preventive measures to maintain cleanliness consistently.

She further directed that dedicated cleanliness operations be carried out in graveyards located across 64 housing schemes under RDA’s jurisdiction, namely Top City, Gandhara City, Mumtaz City, Capital Smart City, Faisal Town, Bahria Town Phase-VIII, Multi Gardens, and others.

These operations will include waste removal, landscaping, and ensuring proper maintenance of surrounding areas to promote a respectful and sanitary environment for visitors.

Additionally, she directed concerned formations to ensure the provision and maintenance of clean water facilities in these housing schemes to better facilitate the general public.

This measure aims to enhance the quality of life for residents and provide easy access to essential utilities.

RDA Director General reaffirmed that RDA is fully committed to promoting a clean, healthy, and environmentally responsible Rawalpindi, in accordance with the provincial government’s vision.

She said these efforts reflect our dedication to this vision of a Suthra Punjab, where cities are not only well-planned but also environmentally sustainable and citizen-friendly.

