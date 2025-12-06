E-Paper | December 06, 2025

Commissioner asks RDA to complete development projects

Aamir Yasin Published December 6, 2025
RAWALPINDI: Commissioner Amir Khattak has directed the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to complete the development work in the city so that the people could benefit from the money spent on projects by the Punjab government.

He said that delays would not only affect service delivery but also hamper long term urban planning goals. He directed the authority to improve coordination among departments and to expedite work on public-oriented development schemes.

He was speaking in a meeting held at the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to review progress on various ongoing projects and to deliberate on key urban development issues, including the modification of the bike lane on Old Airport Road, construction of residential houses for RDA employees and the digitalisation of RDA offices.

The meeting was informed that digital copies of all official documents will be created and uploaded to the system, stored on a cloud server, and archived for future reference. The system also sends SMS notifications to all relevant participants, informing them about RDA operations against illegal construction, housing schemes, meeting schedules, and other matters.

This has reduced the turnaround time for approvals, documents, office orders, and notifications, thereby increasing efficiency.

It was informed that e-Filing and office automation system (FOAS), a software developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and it was installed in RDA. The meeting served as an important platform for assessing development strategies and identifying measures to further streamline service delivery.

RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza gave a detailed presentation highlighting the progress, challenges, and planned modifications related to RDA’s projects. She reiterated RDA’s commitment to adopting modern planning tools, enhancing transparency, and ensuring the highest quality of work. She also underlined the significance of the e-Biz Portal and e-FOAS in improving governance and facilitating public services.

The meeting was attended by Director Engineering RDA, Muhammad Anwar Baran and other senior officials. The participants reaffirmed their commitment to strengthened interdepartmental coordination, efficient project execution, and continuous improvement of public services for the overall betterment of the city.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025

