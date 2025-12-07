YouTuber Ducky Bhai alleges physical, verbal abuse while in NCCIA custody

YouTuber Saadur Rehman, also known as Ducky Bhai, uploaded a nearly hour-long video to his YouTube channel on Sunday, in which he made allegations of physical and verbal abuse while in the custody of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

Rehman was arrested in August at Lahore Airport by the NCCIA for allegedly promoting online gambling and betting applications through his platform. He was granted bail in the case by the Lahore High Court on November 25, but was not released from official custody.

Meanwhile, in September, NCCIA Lahore Additional Director Sarfraz Chaudhry was removed from his post, reportedly over different controversies, including allegedly beating Rehman.

In the video uploaded on Sunday, Rehman outlined the timeline of events from his arrest and being remanded into the NCCIA’s custody. He described meeting Chaudhry, alleging that he was verbally and physically abusive.

“He stood up from his chair and verbally abused me,” Rehman alleged. “He asked me, ’Where does your money come from?’ I replied that it comes from YouTube. I have eight million subscribers. He accused me of corrupting the minds of children.

“He kept verbally abusing me and slapped me so much I lost count.”

Rehman further alleged that officials tried to bribe him, offering to resolve the issue for Rs70-80 million, which he said he did not have.

“When I was in NCCIA custody, you probably heard about $326,000 during a podcast with the assistant director. He said that they seized this money from me … the investigating officer ordered me to open my Binance account,” Rehman alleged.

“He closed all my trades and tokens at a loss and converted them to US dollars. He then ordered me to transfer it.”

The YouTuber further accused the IO of transferring the sum to his own personal account.

Rehman said that he felt “very helpless” during the first day of custody, further alleging that he was beaten by authorities despite cooperating with the investigation.

He added that when he met with someone he knew, he asked them to request that the guards “beat him less”.

An NCCIA Lahore spokesperson responded to Dawn’s request for comment on the allegations, replying that it is individuals who engage in corrupt practices, not institutions.

“The NCCIA maintains an uncompromising zero-tolerance policy toward any form of corrupt conduct by its officials,” the spokesperson said.

“All proceedings in this matter are being pursued strictly on merit and in full accordance with due process, and an investigation is already underway with FIA Anti-Corruption,“ he added.

On October 28, six NCCIA personnel were arrested and remanded on allegations of misusing their authority and taking bribes.

Barrister Mian Ali Ashfaq told Dawn the six were “taken into FIA custody and arrested on charges of misuse of authority and bribery” and would be produced in district court, where he would represent them.

Ashfaq said the six staffers were Additional Director Sarfraz Chaudhry, In-charge Zawar, Sub-Inspector Ali Raza, Assistant Director Shoaib Riaz, Yasir Gujjar and Mujtaba Kamran.

The first information report (FIR) of the case was registered against nine people, including eight NCCIA personnel, with the FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Lahore on the complaint of Rehman’s wife, Aroob Jatoi.