Oman navy participates in bilateral exercise

KARACHI: Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) flotilla, comprising vessels Al Rasikh and Al Shinas, visited Karachi to participate in the 12th edition of Bilateral Exercise Thamar Al Tayyib (TAT) 2025.

The exercise is aimed at strengthening maritime security cooperation and deepening longstanding bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Oman.

Upon arrival at Karachi Port, the visiting ships were warmly received in a traditional welcome ceremony attended by senior officials of Pakistan Navy. A band of Pakistan Navy performed during the reception.

Exercise TAT-2025 served as an important platform for mutual learning, enhanced interoperability and professional development. Pakistan Navy and Royal Navy of Oman have been conducting the TAT series of exercises regularly since 1980 and TAT-2023 was conducted in Omani waters.

The visit included call-ons with senior Pakistan Navy leadership, onboard receptions and visits to key naval installations and training facilities. Personnel from both navies engaged in professional dialogues, operational discussions and exchange of experiences across various maritime domains.

The visit culminated in the sea phase, where naval ships from both forces conducted advanced operational maneuvers and joint exercises encompassing major facets of modern maritime warfare.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025