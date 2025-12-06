‘He has every right to say it’: Khawaja Asif slams PTI over reaction to DG ISPR’s press conference

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday slammed the PTI for its reaction to yesterday’s press conference by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, wherein he had launched a scathing attack on party founder Imran Khan.

On Friday, Lt Gen Chaudhry — without once naming Imran — called the former premier “a mentally ill person”, “a narcissist” and “a security risk”, while stressing it was for the government to decide how to deal with him. He had accused him and his party of pushing a narrative designed to undermine the armed forces and destabilise the state.

In response, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali had expressed “disappointment” over the comments, stating that “PTI’s narrative has never been, nor will it ever be, anti-state”.

Speaking to the media in Sialkot, Asif recalled that Imran had used “harsh language” in the past for members of the opposition, insisting that the party had no right to object to the comments by the military’s spokesman.

“When they were in power, I remember, he (Imran) would engage in theatrics and sometimes don a dupatta to mimic leaders. He did that for Mehmood Khan Achakzai, who is with him today. He would also use derogatory language for women,” Asif said, adding that the incarcerated leader continued to do the same via statements made on his X account.

“If DG ISPR has given a reaction, I believe it is a guarded reaction,” he said.

The minister assailed the PTI for engaging in activities that were reflective of an “anti-state” narrative. He lamented that the party leadership did not “acknowledge” the sacrifices of the armed forces in the fight against terrorism.

“I have attended the funerals of many martyrs … I have never seen someone from the PTI there,” the defence minister said, urging the party to “speak in favour of martyrs and not terrorists”.

“Do not attempt to hold dialogue with terrorists or take a soft stance with them,” Asif warned, telling the PTI that “when you continue to adopt such an approach, this is exactly the kind of language that will be used against you”.

Asif was of the view that while the military’s spokesman was “still careful with his words, I, however, have the liberty to give you a hard-hitting answer”.

Referring to interviews given by Imran’s sisters to Indian media, Asif assailed the party for “engaging with the enemy”.

“How can they call themselves Pakistanis and patriots?” he questioned.

The defence minister further said that the PTI’s “sole ideology was to gain power”, alleging that they had no “allegiance to Pakistan”.

Referring to the May conflict with India, Asif pointed said, “All our neighbours expressed their sympathies on the martyrdom of our soldiers … they stood with us shoulder to shoulder during the war, but internally this one party here did not play any role in confronting the enemy.”

“The PTI leader has something to say about everything; why did he not say anything during the conflict for our soldiers and armed forces?” he asked.

“Even during times of war, they continued to criticise the armed forces leadership … how can such people now say that the DG ISPR should not have said this or that.

“He has every right to say it,” Asif emphasised.

In a warning to the party, the defence minister said: “Do your politics, hold protests, but do not threaten the sovereignty and honour of Pakistan.”

In his response to the military spokesperson’s comments yesterday, Barrister Gohar had said, “It is regrettable when state institutions and political figures label each other as mentally ill or perceive each other as threats.”

He had also reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the country in his remarks, dismissing allegations of PTI spreading an “anti-state” narrative.

“Pakistan belongs to us, and so does the army; we have demonstrated this in practice and will continue to do so.”

He had urged that the conduct of “certain non-stakeholders”, without specifying who he was referring to, should not become a cause of tension between PTI and the institutions.

Barrister Gohar had said Imran and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were incarcerated, and the overall situation would improve if permission were granted for meetings with them.

“The country cannot afford tension and chaos,” Gohar had said.