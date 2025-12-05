‘Who do you think you are?’: DG ISPR lashes out at Imran Khan’s ‘anti-army rhetoric’

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Friday assailed incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan for creating and spreading an “anti-army” rhetoric, stating that such narratives were now out of the realm of politics and had become a “national security threat”.

At the beginning of his press conference in Rawalpindi, he talked about a “creeping national security threat” that had become necessary for the military to address.

“That threat emanates from a delusional mindset of a delusional person who has become captive to his own ego, thinking that his wishes are bigger than those of the state of Pakistan,” Lt Gen Chaudhry said, in an apparent reference to incarcerated PTI founder, Imran Khan.

“His ego, his wishes, and frustrations have grown to such an extent that he thinks that the world would cease to exist without him.”

The DG ISPR added that it would be “a bit strange to see it coming from me, but the narrative that person is pushing is no more about politics now but has become a matter of national security.”

According to Lt Gen Chaudhry, it was “very important” for the military’s media wing to clarify, remove all ambiguities and doubts, and say what needs to be said. “We need to understand how this narrative is working, and unfortunately, how it is working in deep collusion with external actors.”

He continued: “To understand that, first, I will set the stage by repeating something that the armed forces have been saying again and again, that we are the armed forces of Pakistan, we don’t represent any ethnicity, don’t represent any language, religious inclination, political thought or school of thought. We have people from all areas of Pakistan, all religions, all sects, all languages, and all political views, but we put all that aside once we wear this uniform.

“That is our pride, that is our honour; we strive, we die daily not for some language, area or political viewpoint. We strive and die on a daily basis for the people of Pakistan, for the integrity of Pakistan. And that we say very clearly, and we also don’t come from the elite class of Pakistan, we belong to the middle, lower-middle, and the poor socio-economic classes; we do not carry the flag of any political actor, class or elitism; This is your armed forces, and we are absolutely clear about the character of the armed forces of Pakistan, starting from a soldier all the way up to his field marshal,” he said.



The DG ISPR added that if someone attacked the armed forces and its leadership for the sake of their ego, delusional mindset and narcissistic way of thinking, “then we will also come and fight bare-knuckle, there should be no doubt about that,” he said.



“That is why we request again and again, you must be doing your politics. We respect all political parties and personalities, but please keep your politics away from the armed forces of Pakistan; don’t drag us into it. We don’t want to be part of your politics. That is why we need to communicate a few things clearly.”

Lt Gen Chaudhry then pointed out ways in which Imran’s rhetoric was harming the armed forces.

“First, no one can be allowed to create fissures between the people and the armed forces of Pakistan. Why? Because this is the only armed force that you have. You don’t have a choice; this country doesn’t have any other armed forces. You can have an opinion or observation about the forces, and if that could be a constructive observation or criticism, you are most welcome to do that. But that doesn’t allow you to instigate or provoke the people of Pakistan against the army and try to create a gap between the two.”

He said that it was the armed forces that were standing between the Hindutva mindset in India and their hegemonic design, and the people of Pakistan.

“It is these armed forces that are standing between the khawarij, terrorists, fitna al-khawarij, fitna al-Hindustan operating from Afghanistan and the people, and we also know for a fact that every country has an army. It is a famous saying that there will always be an army in a country, but if it is not yours, it will be your enemy’s. So, the one who attacks their own army and its leadership, is he trying to create space for someone else’s army? What is his design? Why is he trying to do that?

“We are clear, and the people of Pakistan are clear that this cannot happen, because they understand, we understand, that you can fool some of the people all the time,” he said.

Continuing to assail the PTI founder, the DG ISPR said that whenever someone meets “this person”, he keeps aside the law, Constitution and rules and plays the narrative against the state of Pakistan, especially the armed forces of Pakistan and its leadership.

“Tell me, under which law, rules and Constitution can this be allowed? Which politics in Pakistan allows you to go and meet a convict, and a narrative is continuously built from there against their own country’s armed forces? Which constitutional provision allows this?” Lt Gen Chaudhry questioned, referring to PTI’s demand to allow them to meet Imran at Adiala Jail, where he’s been imprisoned since 2023.

“You talk about Article 17 of the Constitution and freedom of expression, it clearly says that freedom of expression and political activity are permitted, subject to reasonable restrictions. Under reasonable restrictions, nothing can be allowed that will be against the security and integrity of the state.

“Article 19 says freedom of expression is allowed, it absolutely is, but such freedom of expression cannot be allowed that goes against the security, integrity and defence of Pakistan. Is it written [in the Constitution] or not? So, under which law, constitution, or rules, when you meet a convict, he spins a narrative against the army and its leadership? This is beyond our understanding.”

Citing some examples, the DG ISPR recalled how Imran had been “spinning this narrative by trying to stop remittances to Pakistan so that the country defaults.”

“He then writes a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), asking it not to enter into any agreement with the country so that the state could default. He then resorts to civil disobedience, doesn’t pay electricity bills, so that anarchy is spread in the country. Let me give you another example from a few days ago: He (Imran) tells his followers to target the leadership of the army — the army which stood against an economy and an armed forces eight times bigger than it during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and Marka-i-Haq. And doing so, they gained respect for the nation.”

He then questioned who would actually benefit from such a narrative, adding that anyone living in Pakistan could not have such an agenda against the country.

“That agenda can only come from someone in Delhi. Someone sitting there and guiding that — who wishes that this army, which is your armour against kharjis and terrorists, sacrificing their lives — stops doing it. This agenda and narrative cannot come from elsewhere,” he said.

It is also worth mentioning that while he did not mention Imran’s name throughout the presser, he showed a video clip containing Imran’s anti-army tweets to prove his point.

Pointing out to certain social media accounts, the DG ISPR asked, “From where are these accounts run? No one knows. And when the party [PTI] is asked about where the accounts are run from, they say they don’t know it either, but they completely own the narrative that is being spread through these accounts.”

Calling Imran a “mental patient”, the DG ISPR recalled how a tweet was posted on Imran’s X account two days ago, which went viral within minutes.

“A lot of unnamed, troll accounts are involved in making the post viral. These accounts are being operated from outside Pakistan. They carry forward this narrative, but they originate from this mental patient’s post”.

He said that the Indian media and the accounts linked to the Indian-intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) were making the posts viral.

“The Indian media is reporting against your army chief with such happiness. Who is providing this narrative to them? They air this narrative for hours. Why are they spending so much money on spreading the narrative of this delusional mindset of this narcissist? There is one reason, because he is speaking against the army and its chief. He is talking about creating a rift between the Pakistani army and the public.”

The head of the military’s media wing added that Afghan social media, being “facilitators of the khawarij”, was also involved in spreading Imran’s anti-army rhetoric.

“Why wouldn’t they do it? Because someone here is saying things about the Pakistan army and its leadership, then why will they not do it? They all operate simultaneously, and then the international media picks up such news, too. It is a collusion because they have the same purpose and the same enemy, i.e. the Pakistan Army and its leadership.”

Referring to Imran’s harsh comments against PTI members who attended a function at the National Defence University (NDU) in Islamabad and terming them as traitors, the DG ISPR said: “By that logic, he is also saying that anyone in the ISPR and army is also a traitor, because they too went to NDU, he believes anyone who even is linked [to the army] is a traitor.”

Continuing to assail the PTI founder, the DG ISPR said: “I will again repeat that you can fool some of the people all the time, you can fool all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.”

He said the time had come “for an end” to the PTI’s “political trickery”.

The military spokesperson also slammed the persistent speculation over the issue of the notification for the chief of defence forces and questioned the “obsession” with the army.

He questioned why the PTI continued to talk about the army instead of the governance of its government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its performance against terrorism.

“Please grow up. Talk about real issues.”

The military spokesperson also criticised the PTI for its policy and stance on the issues of terrorism, Afghanistan and the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

“Tell me, can the state’s security be sublet? Is appeasement a security policy?”

The DG ISPR quipped that if Kabul or New Delhi would be the ones to ensure Pakistan’s security.

“The world knows that security is only granted by standing tall against the evil, the aggressor, there is no other way … had appeasement granted security, Libya and Gaza wouldn’t be in the situation that they are in today.

“We know that without this state, we neither have any identity, nor any worth, nor any politics, that is why we are ready to sacrifice our lives every day, because we are absolutely clear

“Similarly, we are also clear that anyone’s person and politics cannot be above the state for us.”

The DG ISPR also wondered why the PTI and its founder called for talks with terrorists.

“Firstly, he is a mental patient. Apart from that, there are two more reasons. One, there is a terror crime nexus … there is political patronage and terrorists provide them with protection. The terrorists act against law enforcers, FC personnel, security forces and anyone who stands against them. There is a huge economic interest and there is a political reason also … the only story that comes out of KP is security … there is a narrative of the army being behind terrorism so that no one questions them about governance in the province where they have been in power for the past 12-13 years.”

He said even more could be found if one looked for them.

“It is clear to us that what is happening, why it is happening and why it is being carried out. We need to tell that this business of lies and deception will not continue anymore in Pakistan. This cannot be allowed.”

DG Chaudhry said that if anyone thought their person and politics were bigger than the country’s security, they would be wrong to do so.

“The Pakistan Army is standing and will keep on standing. We are not going anywhere. We have taken an oath for the protection of this state.”

The military spokesperson also criticised the KP chief minister and said no one talked about the province’s governance from the PTI but kept focusing on the army.

“If the barking dog barks, don’t pay attention to it.”

Questioned about a ban on the PTI, the military spokesperson said: “The state is above the army. It is all wise. It is their decision. What they do and why they do. You need to ask them. … We are not politicians … the state has much more vision and clarity.”

The DG ISPR was also asked about the imposition of governor’s rule in KP and said it had nothing to do with the army, adding that the government had to decide on the matter.

He said it was for the government, Parliament and all stakeholders to decide the future course of the province.

Headquarters of chief of defence forces

The DG ISPR congratulated the nation on the chief of defence forces (CDF) headquarters beginning its work today, stating that it was one of the most important steps towards providing the requisite synergy and jointness for military operations in the country.

“This was debated a lot in the media, and we understand that the character of warfare has changed — now there are multidomain operations taking place. It’s no more just land, sea and air; it’s in space, it’s in cyberspace, it is the informational domain, it’s intelligence-based, and war is fought in multiple domains,” he told reporters.

“The wars have become violent, short and intense, so to get efficiency, efficacy and economy of effort in that, the CDF headquarters was a long-awaited essential requirement, and it’s not only in Pakistan, but there are more than a dozen countries, almost more than 70 countries, where synergetic headquarters of the chief of defence are available,” he said.

The chief of the military’s media wing added that the CDF headquarters had been established on the directives and orders of the parliament; therefore, it was a “monumental and great day for the national security of Pakistan”.