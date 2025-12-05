E-Paper | December 05, 2025

PTI's Barrister Gohar appeals for reducing tensions after 'disappointing' ISPR briefing

December 5, 2025
PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali appealed to pro-democratic forces to help reduce political tensions, expressing “disappointment” over a briefing by the military spokesperson targeting the party and former premier Imran Khan.

In a blistering press conference earlier today, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry assailed Imran for creating and spreading an “anti-army” rhetoric, stating that such narratives were now out of the realm of politics and had become a “national security threat”.

The majority of the DG ISPR’s 90-minute press conference focused on criticising Imran, the party and its government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“This is the time for everyone to acknowledge one another, make space for each other and eliminate the lack of trust. I appeal to all pro-democracy forces to play their role in reducing tensions,” said PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar in a post on X, reacting to the military spokesperson’s remarks.

Gohar said he had always held hope that tensions would ease and relations would improve, but expressed that he was “disappointed” by the press conference held by DG ISPR.

“The defence of the country is paramount. PTI’s narrative has never been, nor will it ever be, anti-state. It is regrettable when state institutions and political figures label each other as mentally ill or perceive each other as threats. Pakistan belongs to us, and so does the army; we have demonstrated this in practice and will continue to do so.”

He further urged that the conduct of “certain non-stakeholders”, without specifying who he was referring to, should not become a cause of tension between PTI and the institutions.

Barrister Gohar said Imran and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were incarcerated and the overall situation would improve if permission were granted for meetings with them.

“The country cannot afford tension and chaos,” Gohar concluded.

On a different note, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said: “A troubled response is not a political strategy.”

Meanwhile, Shahid Khattak, Imran’s nominee for the parliamentary leader in the National Assembly, said insulting remarks against KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi were an “insult to the entire Pakhtun nation and the tribal people”.
