E-Paper | December 05, 2025

HRCP condemns police action against Aurat March activists in Karachi, urges authorities to respect people’s access to civic spaces

News Desk Published December 5, 2025 Updated December 5, 2025 02:05pm
Karachi police try to detain a woman outside the Karachi Press Club on Dec 4, 2025. — Screengrab via Facebook/Dodal Chandio
Karachi police try to detain a woman outside the Karachi Press Club on Dec 4, 2025. — Screengrab via Facebook/Dodal Chandio
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Friday condemned police action against Aurat March activists in Karachi a day earlier, calling on authorities to respect people’s access to civic spaces.

On Thursday, a rights activist was ‘briefly detained’ from outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC), ahead of a press conference by Aurat March over the alleged abduction of two Baloch girls.

The organisers said classical dancer and human rights activist Sheema Kermani was also manhandled by police, while other women participants were also “mistreated” by female officers on their way to the press club. Journalist Zofeen Ebrahim was also barred from attending the press conference, which was eventually held at the KPC.

In a post on social media platform X today, the HRCP said it condemned the police obstruction of Aurat March’s scheduled press conference and the brief detention and manhandling of activists and reporters, including Kermani.

“We are also alarmed that journalist Ebrahim was barred from entering the press club. The HRCP urges the authorities to respect all people’s access to civic spaces and investigate the alleged police misconduct,” the commission said.

While the authorities refused to give any official account of yesterday’s incident, a police officer who wished not to be named, said that “extreme vigilance and heightened security measures” had been put in place in the Red Zone, particularly around the KPC, because of security concerns.

The officer said there was a “terrorist threat” and that security had therefore been tightened. The officer denied the arrest of any woman activist.

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

US asylum freeze
Updated 05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe